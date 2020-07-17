Global mobile phone insurance ecosystem market was valued at USD 20.2 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 41.3 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of around 8.27% during the forecast period, 2020–2026. Mobile insurance is a significant market as it offers protection coverage for devices against physical damage, lost or stolen devices, and malfunctions.

The insurance ecosystem is an interconnected set of services or systems that fulfills various needs of users in one integrated experience. The ecosystem helps customers to check important information accessible online with the help of insurers for providing enhanced and timely services.

Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Trends:

Increasing number of smartphone users along with rising incidences of phone thefts, device malfunction, accidental damage, and loss of the device are the key factors which are boosting the growth of the market.

High cost of mobile phones and unclear terms and conditions regarding insurance policies are set to be restraining factors which can hinder the growth of the market.

Surging demand from theft & loss insurance type due to increasing occurrences of theft of devices is providing opportunity for fueling the growth of the mobile phone insurance ecosystem market.

Growing cost of smartphones and danger of physical & technical damages to the device is the major reason to opt for phone insurance policies.

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies in the global mobile phone insurance ecosystem market include Acer, Allstate Corporation (Square Trade), Aon, Apple, Assurant, Asurion, ASUS (ASUSTeK Computer), AT&T, Avast Software, Aviva, BBVA Seguros, BlackBerry, Bouygues Telecom, Dixons Carphone, DT (Deutsche Telekom), Grupo MOK (MultiServicios OK), HL Assurance, Hollard Group, HTC Corporation, IAG (Insurance Australia Group), IC Frith, Ingram Micro, Inhance Technology, iQmetrix, Itaú Unibanco, Kaspersky Lab, KB Insurance, Lenovo, LG Electronics, Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, Microsoft Corporation, Mobile Rhino (Stuckey & Company), MPI Generali, NIA (New India Assurance), NQ Mobile, NTT DoCoMo, Orange, Pacífico Seguros, Pier Insurance Managed Services, Pitzi, Protecsure, ProtectCELL (Fortegra Financial Corporation). There have been numerous mergers & acquisitions to cope up with the emerging technological advancements in order to have a significant share in the market.

The global mobile phone insurance ecosystem market has been segmented on the basis of

Insurance Types

Physical Damage

Theft & Loss

Other

Sales Channels

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Market Overview Global Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

