Global Mobile Mapping Market 2020, Detailed Study by Size, Share, Technology, Trends, Emerging Countries, Company Profiles, Application, Business Overview and Investment Opportunities 2025

This information about the ‘Global Mobile Mapping Market 2020’ is helpful in delivering the understanding of the development of the market growth. In addition, information of this market in the report will permit setting the standard for the vendors of new participants in the industry. To provide effective research, report of the market has considered the period from 2020-2025 as the base year and the prehistoric year consistently. Report on the above mentioned market mainly predicts for the period of 2020-2025. Based on historical data, an intense analysis for the estimated period is produced for superior expansion of the global Mobile Mapping market.

This report covers Mobile Mapping market from the bottom line, starting from its definition. Later, it segments the market on various criteria to give a depth of understanding on the various product types and pricing structures and applications. Each and every segment is examined carefully by factoring in sales, revenue and market size in order to understand the potential of growth and scope. Depending on the end users/ applications, this report sheds light on the status and outlook for key applications/end users, sales, market share and growth rate of Mobile Mapping market for each and every application.

Expansive penetration of mobile devices to drive the mobile mapping market.

Transportation and logistics vertical is expected to hold the largest share of the mobile mapping market.

In 2018, the global Mobile Mapping market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Mobile Mapping status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Mapping development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Google

Apple

Microsoft

Telecommunication Systems

Foursquare Labs

Trimble Navigation

Ericsson

TomTom NV

Qualcomm Atheros

MapQuest

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Individual

Enterprise

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing

Communication

Tourism

Hotel

Retail

Media

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Mobile Mapping status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Mobile Mapping development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobile Mapping are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Mobile Mapping Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Individual

1.4.3 Enterprise

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Mobile Mapping Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Manufacturing

1.5.3 Communication

1.5.4 Tourism

1.5.5 Hotel

1.5.6 Retail

1.5.7 Media

1.5.8 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Mobile Mapping Market Size

2.2 Mobile Mapping Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Mobile Mapping Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Mobile Mapping Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Mobile Mapping Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Mobile Mapping Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Mobile Mapping Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Mobile Mapping Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Mobile Mapping Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Mobile Mapping Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Mobile Mapping Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Mobile Mapping Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Mobile Mapping Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Mobile Mapping Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Mobile Mapping Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Mobile Mapping Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Mobile Mapping Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Mobile Mapping Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Mobile Mapping Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Mobile Mapping Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Mobile Mapping Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Mobile Mapping Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Mobile Mapping Key Players in China

7.3 China Mobile Mapping Market Size by Type

7.4 China Mobile Mapping Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Mobile Mapping Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Mobile Mapping Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Mobile Mapping Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Mobile Mapping Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Mobile Mapping Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Mobile Mapping Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Mobile Mapping Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Mobile Mapping Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Mobile Mapping Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Mobile Mapping Key Players in India

10.3 India Mobile Mapping Market Size by Type

10.4 India Mobile Mapping Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Mobile Mapping Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Mobile Mapping Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Mobile Mapping Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Mobile Mapping Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Google

12.1.1 Google Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Mobile Mapping Introduction

12.1.4 Google Revenue in Mobile Mapping Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Google Recent Development

12.2 Apple

12.2.1 Apple Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Mobile Mapping Introduction

12.2.4 Apple Revenue in Mobile Mapping Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Apple Recent Development

12.3 Microsoft

12.3.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Mobile Mapping Introduction

12.3.4 Microsoft Revenue in Mobile Mapping Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.4 Telecommunication Systems

12.4.1 Telecommunication Systems Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Mobile Mapping Introduction

12.4.4 Telecommunication Systems Revenue in Mobile Mapping Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Telecommunication Systems Recent Development

12.5 Foursquare Labs

12.5.1 Foursquare Labs Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Mobile Mapping Introduction

12.5.4 Foursquare Labs Revenue in Mobile Mapping Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Foursquare Labs Recent Development

12.6 Trimble Navigation

12.6.1 Trimble Navigation Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Mobile Mapping Introduction

12.6.4 Trimble Navigation Revenue in Mobile Mapping Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Trimble Navigation Recent Development

12.7 Ericsson

12.7.1 Ericsson Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Mobile Mapping Introduction

12.7.4 Ericsson Revenue in Mobile Mapping Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Ericsson Recent Development

12.8 TomTom NV

12.8.1 TomTom NV Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Mobile Mapping Introduction

12.8.4 TomTom NV Revenue in Mobile Mapping Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 TomTom NV Recent Development

12.9 Qualcomm Atheros

12.9.1 Qualcomm Atheros Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Mobile Mapping Introduction

12.9.4 Qualcomm Atheros Revenue in Mobile Mapping Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Qualcomm Atheros Recent Development

12.10 MapQuest

12.10.1 MapQuest Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Mobile Mapping Introduction

12.10.4 MapQuest Revenue in Mobile Mapping Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 MapQuest Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

