Global MIDI Controller Market by Product Type (25 Key, 37 Key, 49 Key, 61 Key, 88 Key and Others), By Application (Household, Stage and Other), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019to2028

The global MIDI Controller market was valued at US$ 99.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 118.0 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 1.7%.

MIDI controller is a hardware or software that produces and transmits Musical Instrument Digital Interface (MIDI) data to MIDI-enabled devices. They are used to activate sound and control parameters of electronic music performance. MIDI controllers do not have the capability to produce sound by itself, instead they have an interface that performers can press or touch. This action triggers the MIDI data, which is then transmitted into synthesizer using MIDI cable. The synthesizer in turn generates sound which can then be amplified through loudspeakers. There are various types of MIDI controller available in the market, however electronic musical keyboard MIDI controller is the most commonly used. These controllers are available in various sizes, that range from 25-key, 2-octave models, to full-sized 88-key instruments. When keys are played, the keyboard MIDI controller guides MIDI data regarding velocity, pitch of the note and duration, which can be used to generate sounds from a MIDI-compatible synthesizer. The advantages of a keyboard controller are portability and versatility. They give control virtually over the entire range of modern music hardware and software. Other common types of MIDI controller are wind controller and drum and percussion controllers. Wind controllers allow breath and pitch glide control to transmit MIDI data. Drum and percussion controllers are normally hit with sticks to create MIDI data.

MIDI controller provides modern computer generated audio by offering a system which has the ability of creating sound and music on a computer. This is the key factor influencing the increase in the adoption rate of MIDI controller by music producers.

Global MIDI Controller Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

However, Sound created by MIDI instruments are dependent on the quality of sound card from overall sound. This may affect the adoption of MIDI instruments, which in turn would dampen demand for MIDI controllers. Nonetheless, introduction of new technologies such as neova ring MIDI controller which identifies extremely natural hand gestures and clearly interprets each subtlety into musical expression is another factor driving the market growth.

Global MIDI Controller market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into 25 Key, 37 Key, 49 Key, 61 Key, 88 Key and Others. The 49 Key segment accounts for the majority share, followed by 61 Key segment. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Household, Stage and Other. The Stage segment accounts for a majority share in the global MIDI Controller market.

Global MIDI Controller Market by Product Type , 2018

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and rest of the World. The North America accounts for the majority share in the global MIDI Controller market. China is expected to register highest growth rate over forecast period.

The research report on the global MIDI Controller market includes profiles of some of major companies such as in Music Brands, Inc. (Akai Professional), Focusrite Plc (Novation), Ik Multimedia Production Srl, Korg, Inc. and Arturia S.A.

