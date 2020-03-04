Global Micro-Display Market 2020, Current Trend, Increasing Demand, Type, Application, Business Strategies, Challenges and Forecasts to 2025

The Micro Display market was valued at Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Micro Display.

This report presents the worldwide Micro Display market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

LG Display

Universal Display Corporation

Syndiant Inc

Sony Corporation

Microvision Inc

Micron Technology Inc

KopIn Corporation Inc

Himax Technology Inc

eMagin Corporation

AU Optronics Corp

Micro Display Breakdown Data by Type

LCD

LCoS

DLP

OLED

Other

Micro Display Breakdown Data by Application

Military & Defense

Automotive

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Other

Micro Display Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

Micro Display Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Micro Display status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Micro Display manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Micro Display :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Micro Display market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Micro Display Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Micro Display Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 LCD

1.4.3 LCoS

1.4.4 DLP

1.4.5 OLED

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Micro Display Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Military & Defense

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 Consumer Electronics

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Micro Display Market Size

2.1.1 Global Micro Display Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Micro Display Production 2014-2025

2.2 Micro Display Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Micro Display Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Micro Display Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Micro Display Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Micro Display Market

2.4 Key Trends for Micro Display Markets & Products

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Micro Display Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Micro Display Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Micro Display Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Micro Display Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Micro Display Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Micro Display Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Micro Display Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Micro Display Production by Regions

4.1 Global Micro Display Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Micro Display Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Micro Display Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Micro Display Production

4.2.2 United States Micro Display Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Micro Display Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Micro Display Production

4.3.2 Europe Micro Display Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Micro Display Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Micro Display Production

4.4.2 China Micro Display Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Micro Display Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Micro Display Production

4.5.2 Japan Micro Display Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Micro Display Import & Export

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Micro Display Production

4.6.2 South Korea Micro Display Revenue

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Micro Display Import & Export

4.7 Other Regions

4.7.1 Taiwan

4.7.2 India

4.7.3 Southeast Asia

Chapter Five: Micro Display Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Micro Display Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Micro Display Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Micro Display Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Micro Display Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Micro Display Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Micro Display Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Micro Display Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Micro Display Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Micro Display Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Micro Display Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Micro Display Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Micro Display Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Micro Display Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 GCC Countries

5.6.4 Egypt

5.6.5 South Africa

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Micro Display Production by Type

6.2 Global Micro Display Revenue by Type

6.3 Micro Display Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Micro Display Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Micro Display Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Micro Display Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 LG Display

8.1.1 LG Display Company Details

8.1.2 Company Overview

8.1.3 LG Display Micro Display Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 LG Display Micro Display Product Description

8.1.5 LG Display Recent Development

8.2 Universal Display Corporation

8.2.1 Universal Display Corporation Company Details

8.2.2 Company Overview

8.2.3 Universal Display Corporation Micro Display Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Universal Display Corporation Micro Display Product Description

8.2.5 Universal Display Corporation Recent Development

8.3 Syndiant Inc

8.3.1 Syndiant Inc Company Details

8.3.2 Company Overview

8.3.3 Syndiant Inc Micro Display Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Syndiant Inc Micro Display Product Description

8.3.5 Syndiant Inc Recent Development

8.4 Sony Corporation

8.4.1 Sony Corporation Company Details

8.4.2 Company Overview

8.4.3 Sony Corporation Micro Display Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Sony Corporation Micro Display Product Description

8.4.5 Sony Corporation Recent Development

8.5 Microvision Inc

8.5.1 Microvision Inc Company Details

8.5.2 Company Overview

8.5.3 Microvision Inc Micro Display Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Microvision Inc Micro Display Product Description

8.5.5 Microvision Inc Recent Development

8.6 Micron Technology Inc

8.6.1 Micron Technology Inc Company Details

8.6.2 Company Overview

8.6.3 Micron Technology Inc Micro Display Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Micron Technology Inc Micro Display Product Description

8.6.5 Micron Technology Inc Recent Development

8.7 KopIn Corporation Inc

8.7.1 KopIn Corporation Inc Company Details

8.7.2 Company Overview

8.7.3 KopIn Corporation Inc Micro Display Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 KopIn Corporation Inc Micro Display Product Description

8.7.5 KopIn Corporation Inc Recent Development

8.8 Himax Technology Inc

8.8.1 Himax Technology Inc Company Details

8.8.2 Company Overview

8.8.3 Himax Technology Inc Micro Display Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Himax Technology Inc Micro Display Product Description

8.8.5 Himax Technology Inc Recent Development

8.9 eMagin Corporation

8.9.1 eMagin Corporation Company Details

8.9.2 Company Overview

8.9.3 eMagin Corporation Micro Display Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 eMagin Corporation Micro Display Product Description

8.9.5 eMagin Corporation Recent Development

8.10 AU Optronics Corp

8.10.1 AU Optronics Corp Company Details

8.10.2 Company Overview

8.10.3 AU Optronics Corp Micro Display Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 AU Optronics Corp Micro Display Product Description

8.10.5 AU Optronics Corp Recent Development

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

9.1 Micro Display Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Micro Display Production Forecast 2019-2025

9.1.2 Global Micro Display Revenue Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 Micro Display Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Micro Display Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Micro Display Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Micro Display Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Micro Display Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Micro Display Revenue Forecast by Type

Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast

10.1 Micro Display Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Micro Display Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Micro Display Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Micro Display Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Micro Display Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 South Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Micro Display Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Micro Display Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.7.2 GCC Countries

10.7.3 Egypt

10.7.4 South Africa

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Micro Display Sales Channels

11.2.2 Micro Display Distributors

11.3 Micro Display Customers

Chapter Twelve: Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings in the Global Micro Display Study

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

