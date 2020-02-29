Global Menthol Market 2020, Size and Share, Growth Analysis, Top Trends and Forecast till 2025

Menthol is an organic compound with the chemical formula C10H20O that occurs naturally in mint and some other plants. It can be extracted from the leaves by distillation, and it can be made synthetically. Pure menthol is a crystalline solid. The compound is widely used in cough and cold remedies because of its soothing effects and as a flavoring in candy, chewing gum, medical products and cigarettes. The data of the report is based on the menthol product with purity of 99%min. And other products in lower menthol purity have been converted in the equivalent of 100%.

The global Menthol market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4396645

Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:

Natural Type

Synthetical Type

Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:

Agson Global

Symrise AG

Nantong Menthol Factory

Takasago

Tienyuan Chem

Arora Aromatics

Fengle Perfume

Swati Menthol & Allied Chem

Nectar Lifesciences

Bhagat Aromatics

KM Chemicals

Silverline Chemicals

Yinfeng Pharma

Great Nation Essential Oils

Xiangsheng Perfume

BASF

Ifan Chem

Mentha & Allied Products

Neeru Enterprises

Vinayak

Hindustan Mint&Agro Products

A.G. Industries

Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:

Oral Hygiene

Pharmaceuticals

Tobacco

Confectionaries

Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-menthol-market-research-report-2015-2025

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of Research

1.1.1 Definition

Figure Menthol Picture

1.1.2 Specifications

Table Product Specifications of Menthol

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 by Type

Table Products Segment of Menthol

Table Global Menthol Market by Type, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

1.2.1.1 Natural Type

Table Natural Type Overview

1.2.1.2 Synthetical Type

Table Synthetical Type Overview

1.2.2 by Application

Table Application Segment of Menthol

Table Global Menthol Market by Application, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

1.2.2.1 Oral Hygiene

Table Oral Hygiene Overview

1.2.2.2 Pharmaceuticals

Table Pharmaceuticals Overview

1.2.2.3 Tobacco

Table Tobacco Overview

1.2.2.4 Confectionaries

Table Confectionaries Overview

1.2.3 by Regions

Table Global Menthol Market by Region, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

2 Industry Chain

2.1 Industry Chain Structure

Figure Industry Chain Structure of Menthol

2.2 Upstream

Table Cost of Menthol

Figure Manufacturing Process of Menthol

2.3 Market

2.3.1 SWOT

Figure SWOT of Menthol

2.3.2 Dynamics

Table Market Dynamics

3 Environmental Analysis

3.1 Policy

Table Policy of Menthol

3.2 Economic

Table GDP of Major Countries

3.3 Technology

Table Technology of Menthol

3.4 Market Entry

Table Market Entry of Menthol

4 Market Segmentation by Type

4.1 Market Size

4.1.1 Natural Type Market, 2013-2018

Figure Natural Type Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Natural Type Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Natural Type CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

4.1.2 Synthetical Type Market, 2013-2018

Figure Synthetical Type Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Synthetical Type Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Synthetical Type CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

4.2 Market Forecast

4.2.1 Natural Type Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Natural Type Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Natural Type Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Natural Type CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024

4.2.2 Synthetical Type Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Synthetical Type Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Synthetical Type Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Synthetical Type CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market Size

5.1.1 Oral Hygiene Market, 2013-2018

Figure Oral Hygiene Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Oral Hygiene CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

5.1.2 Pharmaceuticals Market, 2013-2018

Figure Pharmaceuticals Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Pharmaceuticals CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

5.1.3 Tobacco Market, 2013-2018

Figure Tobacco Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Tobacco CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

5.1.4 Confectionaries Market, 2013-2018

Figure Confectionaries Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Confectionaries CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

5.2 Market Forecast

5.2.1 Oral Hygiene Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Oral Hygiene Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Oral Hygiene Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Oral Hygiene CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

5.2.2 Pharmaceuticals Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Pharmaceuticals Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Pharmaceuticals Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Pharmaceuticals CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

5.2.3 Tobacco Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Tobacco Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Tobacco Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Tobacco CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

5.2.4 Confectionaries Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Confectionaries Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Confectionaries Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Confectionaries CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

6 Market Segmentation by Region

6.1 Market Size

6.1.1 Asia-Pacific

6.1.1.1 Asia-Pacific Market, 2012-2018

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Asia-Pacific CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

6.1.1.2 Asia-Pacific Market by Type

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size by Type

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Share by Type

6.1.1.3 Asia-Pacific Market by Application

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size by Application

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Share by Application

6.1.2 North America

6.1.2.1 North America Market, 2012-2018

Figure North America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure North America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table North America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

6.1.2.2 North America Market by Type

Figure North America Market Size by Type

Figure North America Market Share by Type

6.1.2.3 North America Market by Application

Figure North America Market Size by Application

Figure North America Market Share by Application

6.1.3 Europe

6.1.3.1 Europe Market, 2012-2018

Figure Europe Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Europe Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Europe CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

6.1.3.2 Europe Market by Type

Figure Europe Market Size by Type

Figure Europe Market Share by Type

6.1.3.3 Europe Market by Application

Figure Europe Market Size by Application

Figure Europe Market Share by Application

6.1.4 South America

6.1.4.1 South America Market, 2012-2018

Figure South America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure South America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table South America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

6.1.4.2 South America Market by Type

Figure South America Market Size by Type

Figure South America Market Share by Type

6.1.4.3 South America Market by Application

Figure South America Market Size by Application

Figure South America Market Share by Application

6.1.5 Middle East & Africa

6.1.5.1 Middle East & Africa Market, 2012-2018

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Middle East & Africa CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

6.1.5.2 Middle East & Africa Market by Type

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size by Type

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Share by Type

6.1.5.3 Middle East & Africa Market by Application

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size by Application

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Share by Application

6.2 Market Forecast

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Asia-Pacific CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

6.2.2 North America Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table North America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

6.2.3 Europe Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Europe CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

6.2.4 South America Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure South America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure South America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table South America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

6.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Middle East & Africa CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

7 Market Competitive

7.1 Global Market by Vendors

Table Global Menthol Market by Vendors, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Global Menthol Market Share by Vendors, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Table Global Menthol Market Share by Vendors, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

7.2 Market Concentration

Figure Menthol Market Concentration by Region

7.3 Price & Factors

Table Price Factors List

7.4 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

8 Major Vendors

8.1 Agson Global

Table Agson Global Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Agson Global (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.2 Symrise AG

Table Symrise AG Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Symrise AG (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.3 Nantong Menthol Factory

Table Nantong Menthol Factory Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Nantong Menthol Factory (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.4 Takasago

Table Takasago Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Takasago (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.5 Tienyuan Chem

Table Tienyuan Chem Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Tienyuan Chem (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.6 Arora Aromatics

Table Arora Aromatics Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Arora Aromatics (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.7 Fengle Perfume

Table Fengle Perfume Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Fengle Perfume (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.8 Swati Menthol & Allied Chem

Table Swati Menthol & Allied Chem Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Swati Menthol & Allied Chem (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.9 Nectar Lifesciences

Table Nectar Lifesciences Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Nectar Lifesciences (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.10 Bhagat Aromatics

Table Bhagat Aromatics Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Bhagat Aromatics (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.11 KM Chemicals

Table KM Chemicals Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of KM Chemicals (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.12 Silverline Chemicals

Table Silverline Chemicals Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Silverline Chemicals (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.13 Yinfeng Pharma

Table Yinfeng Pharma Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Yinfeng Pharma (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.14 Great Nation Essential Oils

Table Great Nation Essential Oils Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Great Nation Essential Oils (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.15 Xiangsheng Perfume

Table Xiangsheng Perfume Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Xiangsheng Perfume (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.16 BASF

Table BASF Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of BASF (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.17 Ifan Chem

Table Ifan Chem Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Ifan Chem (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.18 Mentha & Allied Products

Table Mentha & Allied Products Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Mentha & Allied Products (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.19 Neeru Enterprises

Table Neeru Enterprises Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Neeru Enterprises (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.20 Vinayak

Table Vinayak Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Vinayak (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.21 Hindustan Mint&Agro Products

Table Hindustan Mint&Agro Products Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Hindustan Mint&Agro Products (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.22 A.G. Industries

Table A.G. Industries Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of A.G. Industries (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

9 Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4396645

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155