Global MEMS Oscillator Market by Packaging Types, Bands, General Circuitries, Applications, and Regions– Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2020 –2026

The global MEMS oscillator market, is expected to reach a considerable value, expanding at a CAGR of around 45%, during the forecast period 2020–2026. The major reasons for its growth in the market, are surge in demand for highly accurate timing components, advancement in technologies, and availability of customization, in various sizes for gadgets. Other factors such as its low price, rise in adoption of the oscillators in various applications such as telecommunications, automotive, and wearables & internet of things (IoT), are expected to be the driving factors behind the growth of the device in the market.

MEMS oscillator, which stands for microelectromechanical (MEMS) system, is used as a timing device, to produce highly stable frequencies, which can be used to measure elapsed time. It generates, highly stable frequencies which is used to assess moment. These comparison frequencies is also used to, handle information exchange, evaluate moment, order electronic devices, and describe radio frequencies. These frequencies are used in defining various radio frequencies, managing data transfer, measuring elapsed time, and sequencing electronic systems. There are several MEMS timing devices, with multiple outputs for systems which require two, or more than two reference frequency. These oscillators are efficient, and effective alternatives for quartz crystal oscillators, which provides better mechanical shock, resilience for vibration, and are precise in terms of temperature variation. These oscillators have long battery backup, are lightweight, and are easy to handle.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

The rapid development of electronic wearables, mobile infrastructure, and internet of things (IoT), is anticipated to be a driving factor for the growth of the device in the market.

Surge in demand, for highly accurate timing components, is expected to have a positive impact in the growth of the device in the market.

The production chain has been structured leading to shorter production time, and more output of the device. This is a reason behind the growth of the device in the market.

Advancement in technologies, is expected to be a driving factor for the growth of the device in the market.

Enhanced features, and improved performance of these devices, is expected to have a positive impact in the growth of the device in the market.

Availability of customization, in various sizes for gadgets, is anticipated to be a driving factor for the growth of the device in the market.

Rise in adoption of the oscillators in various applications such as telecommunications, automotive, and wearables & internet of things (IoT), is expected to drive the oscillator market.

The use of quartz technology, which is an alternative for the oscillators, is expected to be a hindrance, in the growth of the device in the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players, which manufactures MEMS oscillators in the market, are quite a few in number. Some of them are

Microchip Technology Inc.

Jauch Quartz GmbH

Silicon Labs

Si Time Corporation

Abracon Holdings, LLC

Daishinku Corp

Raltron Electronics Corporation

Vectron International Inc.

IQD Frequency Products Limited

Sand 9

ILSI America LLC

The market leaders are looking for various strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, and product development to continue their market dominance.

The Global MEMS Oscillator Market has been segmented on the basis of

Packaging Types:

Chip-Scale Package

Surface-Mount Device Package

Bands:

MHz Band

kHz Band

General Circuitries:

Voltage-Controlled MEMS Oscillator (VCMO)

Simple Packaged MEMS Oscillator (SPMO)

Digitally Controlled MEMS Oscillator (DCMO)

Temperature-Compensated MEMS Oscillator (TCMO)

Spread-Spectrum MEMS Oscillator (SSMO)

Frequency Select MEMS Oscillator (FSMO)

Applications:

Consumer Electronics

Networking

Industrial

Server

Storage & Telecommunications

Automotive

Wearables & Internet of Things

Mobile Devices

Military and Aerospace

Others

Regions:

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology MEMS Oscillator Market Overview Global MEMS Oscillator Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global MEMS Oscillator Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global MEMS Oscillator Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global MEMS Oscillator Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North MEMS Oscillator Market Analysis and Forecast Latin MEMS Oscillator Market Analysis and Forecast Europe MEMS Oscillator Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific MEMS Oscillator Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa MEMS Oscillator Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

