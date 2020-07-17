The global medium voltage cables market is estimated to reach USD 57 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period, from 2020 to 2026. The growth of the market is attributed to the rapid urbanization taking place across the globe.

Cables are, in the most basic sense, insulated wires that have a protective coating. They are used for the transmission of communication or electrical signals. There are several types of cables. In terms of voltage, there are low voltage, medium voltage, and high voltage cables. Medium voltage cables, also known as MV cables are characterized by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) as the cable type which have a voltage rating of over 1 kilo volts. This rating can go up to that of 100 kilo volts. A company by the name of Eland Cables is the top manufacturer and supplier of these type of cables.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Increased levels of industrialization taking place across the globe, especially in emerging economies is estimated to boost the growth of the market.

Rise in the need for generation of power, distribution, and transmission is predicted to facilitate the market growth.

Rise in the multitude of microgrids is predicted to drive the growth of the market.

Favorable government initiatives and policies is predicted to drive the market growth.

Surge in the amount of investment for R&D is anticipated to push the growth of the market.

Increase in the number of innovations coupled with technological advancements is expected to stimulate the market growth.

Rise in the reliability on renewable resources over non renewable resources is estimated to boost the growth of the market.

Large amount of capital investments paired with complex discussions needed for project planning is predicted to hinder the growth of the market.

Authorization delays during funding requirements is estimated to hamper the growth of the market.

Fluctuations as well as volatility in the prices of metal is predicted to be a barrier the market growth.

Easy availability of cheap and low quality alternatives is predicted to hinder the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies in the global medium voltage cables market include Hendrix, Manufacture, Southwire Company, Dubai Cable, General Cable, Leoni, Nexans, The Okonite Company, TPC Wire and Cable, NKT Cables, Brugg Group, LS Cable and System, Bahra Advanced Cable, Caledonian Cables, ABB, Top Cable, Kabelwerk Eupen, Riyadh Cables Group of Companies, Hebei New Baofeng Wire and Cable, Prysmian, and Sumitomo Electric Industries. The key organizations are engaging in various activities such as product launches, mergers & acquisitions, research & development, advertising methods, agreements, inbound as well as outbound marketing, collaborations, expansion, and alliances in order to gain market share.

The global medium voltage cables market has been segmented on the basis of

Installation Types

Underground

Submarine

Overhead

End-users

Oil & Gas

Mining

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Cement

Utilities

Paper & Pulp

Wastewater Treatment

Pharmaceutical

Renewable Infrastructure

Regions

Asia Pacific

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

