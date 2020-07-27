The global medication adherence market, is expected to reach a considerable value, expanding at a CAGR of around 12% during the forecast period 2020–2026. The major reasons behind the growth of the market are rising use of apps related to medication and fitness, increasing awareness of medication adherence, with the help of patient saving programs, and increasing elderly population around the world. Others factors such as increasing popularity of medication adherence software, rising demand for personalized healthcare, and increasing awareness among the people to keep themselves fit and healthy, is driving the medication adherence market.

Primarily, medication adherence is an umbrella term, which is applied to systems used in, upgrading adaptation to endorsed drugs. It comprises, both programming-based, and equipment-based frameworks. The equipment-based framework constitutes, wearable sensors, mechanized pill distributors, electronic plate, shrewd restorative cautions, and keen medicinal watches to name a few. The programming-based framework constitutes versatile medication patient programs, wellbeing projects, cloud-based databases, and understanding entryways. The popularity of the medication adherence market, is observed by the increase in the number of interminable diseases, rising elderly population, and increase in versatile well-being.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Rising use of smartphone in the world, with the increase in number of apps related to medication and fitness is a driving factor for the growth of the medication adherence market.

The increasing awareness of medication adherence, with the help of patient saving programs is a major reason behind the growth of the market.

Surge in geriatric population, around the world, is expected to have a positive impact, in the growth of the market.

The increasing popularity of medication adherence software, is anticipated to be a driving factor, for the growth of the market.

Rising awareness among the people to keep themselves fit and healthy, is a driving factor for the growth of the market.

Surge in demand for personalized healthcare, is anticipated to have a positive impact, in the growth of the market.

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, around the world is a reason behind the growth of the market.

There are concerns, related to privacy, and security in the electronically prescribing based systems. This is anticipated, to be a hindrance in the growth of the market.

The third world countries, and even in some emerging economies, the healthcare infrastructure is inadequate, which is expected to be an obstacle in the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players, which operate in the global medication adherence market, are quite a few in number. Some of them are

Johnson & Johnson Services

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

McKesson Corporation

AdhereTech, Inc

Adherence Solutions, LLC

Proteus Digital Health, Inc

SMRxT Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Qualcomm Incorporated

Omnicell Inc.

The market leaders are looking for various strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, and product development to continue their market dominance.

The global medication adherence market, has been segmented on the basis of

Products:

Hardware Centric

Software Centric

Medication Types:

Central Nervous System (CNS)

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Diabetes

Gastrointestinal

Respiratory

Rheumatology

Regions:

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Medication Adherence Market Overview Global Medication Adherence Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Medication Adherence Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Medication Adherence Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Medication Adherence Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Medication Adherence Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Medication Adherence Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Medication Adherence Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Medication Adherence Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Medication Adherence Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

