The global medical foot insoles market was valued at USD 3.6 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 5.54 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of around 6.3% during the forecast period, 2020–2026. The growth of the market is attributed to rising geriatric population and health awareness among the customers.

Foot insoles are removeable shoe insert which are made up of different materials as per the diagnosis and are inserted in shoes to allow patient or user comfort, height, arch support, relief from join pain, overuse, prevention from injuries while running/walking, or can be used for orthopedic correction. It is also used while playing sports to provide better grip and enhance athletic performance. They are involved in assisting the limb or the torso to restore the alignment and position of the foot while walking to correct the angle of landing of the foot.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Increasing disposable income and health awareness among the customers is driving the growth of the market.

Increasing demand for customized footwear by complete measurement of foot structure through technological means is boosting the growth of the market.

Increasing adoption of eco-friendly materials in manufacturing is fueling the growth of the market.

Low availability and preference over readymade products in expected to hamper market growth.

Increasing investment on research and development and increasing recommendations from medical practitioners is expected to foster growth of the market for forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies in global medical foot insoles market includes Superfeet Worldwide LLC, Hanger Inc, Bauerfeind AG, Amfit Inc, Algeo Limited, Stable Step LLC, Scholl’s Wellness Company, and Solo Laboratories Inc. The market players are involved in developing comfortable and beneficial soles for footwear for better assistance & protection thereby gaining traction in global market place. The companies are constantly involved in taking strategic decisions such as product launches, R&D, agreements, and collaborations to attain valuable market share.

The Global Medical Foot Insoles Market has been segmented on the basis of

Product Types

Composite carbon fibers

Ethyl-vinyl acetates

Leather

Thermoplastics

Cork

Polyethylene foams

Gel

Others

Applications

Sports & Athletics

Medical

Personal Comfort

Distribution Channels

Drug Stores

Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

Online retail

Others

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Medical Foot Insoles Market Overview Global Medical Foot Insoles Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Medical Foot Insoles Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Medical Foot Insoles Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Medical Foot Insoles Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Medical Foot Insoles Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Medical Foot Insoles Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Medical Foot Insoles Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Medical Foot Insoles Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Medical Foot Insoles Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

