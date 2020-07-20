The global medical coatings market is estimated to expand at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period, from 2020 to 2026. The growth of the market is attributed to the increased number of technological advances including the implementation of fluorinated, spin and silver coatings, the use of micro-blast and hydroxyapatite technology.

Medical device coatings are, in the simplest of term, compounds that improve the efficiency as well as the maneuverability of a wide range of medical equipment.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

High use in stents, catheters, guide cables, vials, sutures, mandrels, and hypo tubes are estimated to boost the growth of the market.

Increase in government spending on building clinics and hospitals is predicted to facilitate the market growth.

Increased number of set ups in the health care insurance is anticipated to push the growth of the market.

Rising demand for the commodity as it decreases friction for both machines and organs and ensures surface coverage, wetting, and coating uniformity is expected to stimulate the market growth.

These materials strengthen the longevity of the machinery and offer great dielectric characteristics, dried film lubricity and heat stability. This, in turn, is predicted to drive the growth of the market.

Surge in incidents of ailments, along with increase in the demand for hydrophilic lubricating coatings in sheaths, numerous urology and cardiovascular catheters, and short-term implanted machines is estimated to propel the growth of the market.

Increased costs of medical care equipment are anticipated to hinder the growth of the market.

Unstable raw material rates are expected to hamper the market growth.

Stringent laws and regulations passed by government bodies is predicted to inhibit the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies in the global medical coatings market include Covalon Technologies Ltd., SurModics Inc., Specialty Coating Systems, Inc., Sono-Tek Corp, Biocoat, Inc., and DSM, Hydromer, Inc. The manufacturers are involved in product launches, alliances, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, areements, R&D activities, and numerous expansion strategies to broaden their global footprint and increase their presence in the market.

The global medical coatings market has been segmented on the basis of

Product Types

Hydrophilic

Antimicrobial

Drug-eluting

Anti-thrombogenic

Applications

Neurology

Orthopedics

General Surgery

Cardiovascular

Regions

Asia Pacific

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Medical Coatings Market Overview Global Medical Coatings Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Medical Coatings Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Medical Coatings Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Medical Coatings Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Medical Coatings Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Medical Coatings Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Medical Coatings Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Medical Coatings Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Medical Coatings Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

