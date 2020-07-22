The global meat processing equipment market was valued at around USD 6.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of around 6.5% during the forecast period, 2020–2026. Increasing demand for processed meat is expected to boost the market growth.

Meat is consumed as vital food in several parts of the world. It has high protein content, fat, and water. Meat processing is a means of extending the shelf life of any meat or to improve its taste and producing a convenient item that can be used later and elsewhere. However, unprocessed meat gets ooze of numerous enzymes after animal slaughtering. Henceforth, the use of the processing method is in demand to avoid the meat spoilage.

Processing is focused on reducing the enzyme activity in the meat, preventing spoilage by microorganisms, and retarding oxidation of the fat. Processed meats are products which is a mix of properties of fresh meat, that have been modified by the use of procedures such as grinding or chopping, mincing, salting and curing, the addition of seasonings and other food materials, and, in many instances heat treatment.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Rising per capita income coupled with a growing demand for processed meat in emerging economies is expected to boost the market growth.

Shifting dietary needs of consumers towards animal proteins is fueling the market growth.

Growing popularity of private-label processed meat foodstuff that are ready-to-cook and affordable is a major factor driving the growth of the market.

Growing adoption of innovative equipment that improves machine efficiency, increased speed, and rising automated processing systems are expected to boost product demand. This, in turn, is driving the growth of the market.

Increasing use of advanced technology options such as in-built sensors in equipment for detection of foreign materials in order to improve product quality is expected to boost the market growth.

Growing awareness among people about the health benefits of processed meat and shift towards healthy lifestyle is anticipated to propel the market growth.

Rising cost of logistics and high cost of machineries has been restraining the growth of the market.

Presence of social and religion-based regulations across certain economies is expected to restrain the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global meat processing equipment market are MAJAtronic GmbH, Marel, Equipamientos Cárnicos, Canada Ltd., Bettcher Industries, Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Crown National, Middleby Corporation, Mepaco, GEA Group, Millard Manufacturing Corporation, Processing and Packaging Machinery Association, JBT Corporate, Marlen International, and RND Automation Private Limited.

The Global Meat Processing Equipment Market has been segmented on the basis of

Types

Slicing

Blending

Smoking

Dici

Grinding

Massaging & Marinating

Tenderizing

Filling

Meat Types

Beef

Mutton

Pork

Product Types

Fresh Processed

Raw Cooked

Precooked

Raw Fermented

Cured

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Meat Processing Equipment Market Overview Global Meat Processing Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Meat Processing Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Meat Processing Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Meat Processing Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Meat Processing Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Meat Processing Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Meat Processing Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Meat Processing Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Meat Processing Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

