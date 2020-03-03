Global Manhole Cover Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Manhole Cover Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Manhole Cover market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Manhole Cover Market by Material Type (Cast Iron, Ductile Iron and Other Material), By Application (Municipal & Roads, Communication & Power, Other Application), and by Region Global Forecast to 2028., which offers a holistic view of the global Manhole Cover market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global Manhole Cover market is projected to be US$ 3,479.0 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 4,609.5 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 2.9%.

Manhole covers are used to enclose an opening of a sewer which is called a manhole. Manhole covers are used to protect one from falling into a manhole and also to avoid any form of material from falling into it. These covers are manufactured in shapes such as round, rectangle or square etc. Currently, ductile iron is used predominantly for manhole covers. Various materials are used for manufacturing different types of manhole covers. Manhole covers are available in various shapes and sizes as per the requirement. Manhole covers can be made either of the following- ductile iron, cast iron, composite material or concrete. These materials are used, keeping in mind the load-bearing capacity. These are graded as per their load-bearing capacity. Ductile iron has more tensile strength as well as elasticity.

Rising construction of residential or no-residential buildings and rise in the industrial development in the emerging nations is expected to bolster the growth of global manhole market. Global manhole market will have more opportunity in the near future due to the evolution of end-user industries such as telecom industry, oil-gas industry, information and technology, petrochemicals industry etc.

Global Manhole Cover Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

Advanced Composite materials are increasingly being used as it is light in weight and has more strength to weight ratio, which aids in the market growth. Also, they are resistant from corrosion and easy to install.

Iron, as well as concrete manhole covers, are very bulky and difficult to install. It may even be risky for workers installing it. This could curb the growth of the market. Also, there is a risk of theft for ductile as well as cast iron manhole covers because of their good scrap value. Hence its usage is being reduced, which could slightly affect the growth of the market. Life of manhole cover is significant; hence no frequent replacement is needed which could hinder the market progress

Global manhole cover market is segmented on the basis on Material Type, Application and region. On the basis of Material Type, the market is segmented into cast iron, ductile iron and other material. The ductile iron segment accounts for the majority share in the global manhole cover market, while the cast iron is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into municipal & roads, communication & power, other application. The municipal & roads account for a majority share in the global manhole cover market.

Global Manhole Cover Market by Application, 2018

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and MEA. Europe accounts for the majority share in the global manhole cover market. Apac is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Countries and regions such as China, Japan, Southeast Asia and the rest of the world are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global manhole cover market includes profiles of some of major companies such as EJ Group, Inc., Neenah Enterprises, Inc., Saint Gobain PAM S.A, HUBER SE, HYDROTEC Technologies AG, Ducast Factory LLC, Paprec France SA, Crescent Foundry Co Pvt Ltd, Clark-Drain Ltd, Aliaxis S.A. Dover Corporation, Bass & Hays Foundry, Inc.

