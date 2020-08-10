Global managed mobility services market is estimated to be USD 6.83 billion in 2019 and is projected to surpass USD 34.76 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of around 31.41% during the forecast period, 2020–2026.

Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Trends:

Rising adoption of BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) policies across numerous industries is the driving force which is propelling the growth of the market and it would help organizations in enhancing its productivity, without compromising the security and privacy at the workplace.

Increasing dependency on IT services has forced organizations to look for alternatives to outsource their non-core activities.

Small or medium sized enterprises are finding issues in outsourcing their IT segment to vendors, which is resulting in possible loss or theft of data. This can be a restraining factor which can hinder the growth of the market.

Increasing requirement of streamlined mobility services is set to create lucrative opportunities in the market due to the growing subscriber base in emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the other key players operating in the market include Wipro Ltd., Unisys, Vodafone Group PLC., Verizon Communications, Motorola Solution, Telefónica S.A., Tech Mahindra, Tangoe, Orange S.A., WidePoint Solutions, Intermec, IBM Corporation, Enterprise Mobile Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett-Packard, Digital Management, Inc., Accenture PLC., AT&T Inc., Airwatch, and Deutsche Telekom AG. The market is partially consolidated with major players occupying maximum share in the market. All the major firms are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability.

The global managed mobility services market has been segmented on the basis of

Functional Types

Mobile Device Management

Mobile Application Management

Mobile Security

Other Functions

Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

End-user industry

BFSI

Retail

Manufacturing

Power & Energy

IT & Telecom

Education

Healthcare

Other End-user Industries

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

