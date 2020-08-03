The global maleic anhydride market was valued at USD 2.8 billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of around 4.5% during the forecast period, 2020–2026. The rising automotive industry around the globe and increasing wind energy and construction industries are expected to contribute to the growth of maleic anhydride market during the forecast period. The growing demand for slip additives from emerging countries, such as India and South Korea, is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Maleic anhydride is made from benzene or butane by a process called oxidation. Butane is cheaper than benzene, which makes butane favorable raw material. In fixed bed reactor or fluidized reactor butane oxidation takes place. For production of unsaturated polyester resin, it is and essential raw material. Unsaturated polyester resin works as a substitute for application in furniture, fixtures, and construction industry owing to its properties such as light in weight and mechanical strength. It has good thermal, morphological, flexural, and mechanical properties and it makes it a common material for wind energy plant, tank manufacturing, marine vessels, and automotive parts. It is used in coatings production and also offers corrosion resistance.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Increasing demand for unsaturated polyester resin and building & construction additives are expected to propel the growth of the market.

Technological advancements in manufacturing industries is a major factor driving the growth of the market.

Refurbishment of current infrastructure in developed economies is contributing to the market growth.

Growing car accidents around the globe is fuelling the demand for unsaturated polyester resin as they are useful in repairing dents.

Growing automotive industries around the globe is positively influencing demand for this product.

Fluctuating maleic anhydride prices may hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies in the global maleic anhydride market include Huntsman International LLC, Gulf Advanced Chemical Industries, Global Ispat Koksna Industrija Lukavac, Shanxi Qiaoyou Chemical Limited, LANXESS, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Changzhau Yabang Chemical, and Nippon Shukubai Co., Ltd. The competition in the global maleic anhydride market is highly intense and competitors use strategies such as collaborations, ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, new product launches, and agreements to gain new market share.

The global maleic anhydride market has been segmented on the basis of

Types

N-butane

Benzene

Applications

Unsaturated Polyester Resins

1,4-butanediol

Lubricating Oil Additives

Copolymers

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Maleic Anhydride Market Overview Global Maleic Anhydride Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Maleic Anhydride Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Maleic Anhydride Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Maleic Anhydride Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Maleic Anhydride Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Maleic Anhydride Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Maleic Anhydride Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Maleic Anhydride Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Maleic Anhydride Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

