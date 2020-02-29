Global Magnesium Fireproof Board Market 2020, Size and Share, Growth Analysis, Top Trends and Forecast till 2025

Magnesium Fireproof Board is a fire proof and a thermal insulation building material. It can be used for a number of applications including wall and ceiling linings, exterior cladding, fascia’s, soffits, tile backing and flooring underlay. MgO Board is non-combustible and can achieve fire ratings as high as 4 hours given the correct installation. It can be used for sound studios, schools, public areas, movie theatre’s, train and bus partitioning, boat partitioning, shopping centres and any area where the fireproof function is necessary.

The global Magnesium Fireproof Board market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.

Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:

Thin(<8 mm)

Medium (8-20 mm)

Thickness (>20mm)

Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:

Mago BP

Framecad

Magnastruct

Magnesium Oxide Board

Yunion

Beijing Hocreboard Building Materials

TRUSUS

Huacheng

Evernice Building

Yulong Technological Board

Onekin Green Building Materials

Futai Decorative Board

Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:

Interior decoration

Exterior decoration

Others

Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of Research

1.1.1 Definition

Figure Magnesium Fireproof Board Picture

1.1.2 Specifications

Table Product Specifications of Magnesium Fireproof Board

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 by Type

Table Products Segment of Magnesium Fireproof Board

Table Global Magnesium Fireproof Board Market by Type, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

1.2.1.1 Thin(<8 mm)

Table Thin(<8 mm) Overview

1.2.1.2 Medium (8-20 mm)

Table Medium (8-20 mm) Overview

1.2.1.3 Thickness (>20mm)

Table Thickness (>20mm) Overview

1.2.2 by Application

Table Application Segment of Magnesium Fireproof Board

Table Global Magnesium Fireproof Board Market by Application, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

1.2.2.1 Interior decoration

Table Interior decoration Overview

1.2.2.2 Exterior decoration

Table Exterior decoration Overview

1.2.2.3 Others

Table Others Overview

1.2.3 by Regions

Table Global Magnesium Fireproof Board Market by Region, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

2 Industry Chain

2.1 Industry Chain Structure

Figure Industry Chain Structure of Magnesium Fireproof Board

2.2 Upstream

Table Cost of Magnesium Fireproof Board

Figure Manufacturing Process of Magnesium Fireproof Board

2.3 Market

2.3.1 SWOT

Figure SWOT of Magnesium Fireproof Board

2.3.2 Dynamics

Table Market Dynamics

3 Environmental Analysis

3.1 Policy

Table Policy of Magnesium Fireproof Board

3.2 Economic

Table GDP of Major Countries

3.3 Technology

Table Technology of Magnesium Fireproof Board

3.4 Market Entry

Table Market Entry of Magnesium Fireproof Board

4 Market Segmentation by Type

4.1 Market Size

4.1.1 Thin(<8 mm) Market, 2013-2018

Figure Thin(<8 mm) Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Thin(<8 mm) Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Thin(<8 mm) CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

4.1.2 Medium (8-20 mm) Market, 2013-2018

Figure Medium (8-20 mm) Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Medium (8-20 mm) Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Medium (8-20 mm) CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

4.1.3 Thickness (>20mm) Market, 2013-2018

Figure Thickness (>20mm) Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Thickness (>20mm) Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Thickness (>20mm) CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

4.2 Market Forecast

4.2.1 Thin(<8 mm) Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Thin(<8 mm) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Thin(<8 mm) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Thin(<8 mm) CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024

4.2.2 Medium (8-20 mm) Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Medium (8-20 mm) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Medium (8-20 mm) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Medium (8-20 mm) CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024

4.2.3 Thickness (>20mm) Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Thickness (>20mm) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Thickness (>20mm) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Thickness (>20mm) CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market Size

5.1.1 Interior decoration Market, 2013-2018

Figure Interior decoration Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Interior decoration CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

5.1.2 Exterior decoration Market, 2013-2018

Figure Exterior decoration Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Exterior decoration CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

5.1.3 Others Market, 2013-2018

Figure Others Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Others CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

5.2 Market Forecast

5.2.1 Interior decoration Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Interior decoration Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Interior decoration Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Interior decoration CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

5.2.2 Exterior decoration Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Exterior decoration Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Exterior decoration Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Exterior decoration CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

5.2.3 Others Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Others CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

6 Market Segmentation by Region

6.1 Market Size

6.1.1 Asia-Pacific

6.1.1.1 Asia-Pacific Market, 2012-2018

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Asia-Pacific CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

6.1.1.2 Asia-Pacific Market by Type

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size by Type

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Share by Type

6.1.1.3 Asia-Pacific Market by Application

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size by Application

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Share by Application

6.1.2 North America

6.1.2.1 North America Market, 2012-2018

Figure North America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure North America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table North America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

6.1.2.2 North America Market by Type

Figure North America Market Size by Type

Figure North America Market Share by Type

6.1.2.3 North America Market by Application

Figure North America Market Size by Application

Figure North America Market Share by Application

6.1.3 Europe

6.1.3.1 Europe Market, 2012-2018

Figure Europe Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Europe Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Europe CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

6.1.3.2 Europe Market by Type

Figure Europe Market Size by Type

Figure Europe Market Share by Type

6.1.3.3 Europe Market by Application

Figure Europe Market Size by Application

Figure Europe Market Share by Application

6.1.4 South America

6.1.4.1 South America Market, 2012-2018

Figure South America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure South America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table South America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

6.1.4.2 South America Market by Type

Figure South America Market Size by Type

Figure South America Market Share by Type

6.1.4.3 South America Market by Application

Figure South America Market Size by Application

Figure South America Market Share by Application

6.1.5 Middle East & Africa

6.1.5.1 Middle East & Africa Market, 2012-2018

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Middle East & Africa CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

6.1.5.2 Middle East & Africa Market by Type

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size by Type

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Share by Type

6.1.5.3 Middle East & Africa Market by Application

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size by Application

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Share by Application

6.2 Market Forecast

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Asia-Pacific CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

6.2.2 North America Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table North America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

6.2.3 Europe Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Europe CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

6.2.4 South America Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure South America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure South America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table South America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

6.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Middle East & Africa CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

7 Market Competitive

7.1 Global Market by Vendors

Table Global Magnesium Fireproof Board Market by Vendors, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Global Magnesium Fireproof Board Market Share by Vendors, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Table Global Magnesium Fireproof Board Market Share by Vendors, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

7.2 Market Concentration

Figure Magnesium Fireproof Board Market Concentration by Region

7.3 Price & Factors

Table Price Factors List

7.4 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

8 Major Vendors

8.1 Mago BP

Table Mago BP Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Mago BP (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.2 Framecad

Table Framecad Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Framecad (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.3 Magnastruct

Table Magnastruct Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Magnastruct (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.4 Magnesium Oxide Board

Table Magnesium Oxide Board Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Magnesium Oxide Board (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.5 Yunion

Table Yunion Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Yunion (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.6 Beijing Hocreboard Building Materials

Table Beijing Hocreboard Building Materials Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Beijing Hocreboard Building Materials (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.7 TRUSUS

Table TRUSUS Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of TRUSUS (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.8 Huacheng

Table Huacheng Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Huacheng (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.9 Evernice Building

Table Evernice Building Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Evernice Building (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.10 Yulong Technological Board

Table Yulong Technological Board Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Yulong Technological Board (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.11 Onekin Green Building Materials

Table Onekin Green Building Materials Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Onekin Green Building Materials (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.12 Futai Decorative Board

Table Futai Decorative Board Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Futai Decorative Board (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

9 Conclusion

