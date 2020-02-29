Global Magnesium Fireproof Board Market 2020, Size and Share, Growth Analysis, Top Trends and Forecast till 2025

Magnesium Fireproof Board is a fire proof and a thermal insulation building material. It can be used for a number of applications including wall and ceiling linings, exterior cladding, fascia’s, soffits, tile backing and flooring underlay. MgO Board is non-combustible and can achieve fire ratings as high as 4 hours given the correct installation. It can be used for sound studios, schools, public areas, movie theatre’s, train and bus partitioning, boat partitioning, shopping centres and any area where the fireproof function is necessary.
The global Magnesium Fireproof Board market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.
Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:
Thin(<8 mm)
Medium (8-20 mm)
Thickness (>20mm)
Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:
Mago BP
Framecad
Magnastruct
Magnesium Oxide Board
Yunion
Beijing Hocreboard Building Materials
TRUSUS
Huacheng
Evernice Building
Yulong Technological Board
Onekin Green Building Materials
Futai Decorative Board
Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:
Interior decoration
Exterior decoration
Others
Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of Research
1.1.1 Definition
Figure Magnesium Fireproof Board Picture
1.1.2 Specifications
Table Product Specifications of Magnesium Fireproof Board
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 by Type
Table Products Segment of Magnesium Fireproof Board
Table Global Magnesium Fireproof Board Market by Type, 2011-2022 (USD Million)
1.2.1.1 Thin(<8 mm)
Table Thin(<8 mm) Overview
1.2.1.2 Medium (8-20 mm)
Table Medium (8-20 mm) Overview
1.2.1.3 Thickness (>20mm)
Table Thickness (>20mm) Overview
1.2.2 by Application
Table Application Segment of Magnesium Fireproof Board
Table Global Magnesium Fireproof Board Market by Application, 2011-2022 (USD Million)
1.2.2.1 Interior decoration
Table Interior decoration Overview
1.2.2.2 Exterior decoration
Table Exterior decoration Overview
1.2.2.3 Others
Table Others Overview
1.2.3 by Regions
Table Global Magnesium Fireproof Board Market by Region, 2011-2022 (USD Million)
2 Industry Chain
2.1 Industry Chain Structure
Figure Industry Chain Structure of Magnesium Fireproof Board
2.2 Upstream
Table Cost of Magnesium Fireproof Board
Figure Manufacturing Process of Magnesium Fireproof Board
2.3 Market
2.3.1 SWOT
Figure SWOT of Magnesium Fireproof Board
2.3.2 Dynamics
Table Market Dynamics
3 Environmental Analysis
3.1 Policy
Table Policy of Magnesium Fireproof Board
3.2 Economic
Table GDP of Major Countries
3.3 Technology
Table Technology of Magnesium Fireproof Board
3.4 Market Entry
Table Market Entry of Magnesium Fireproof Board
4 Market Segmentation by Type
4.1 Market Size
4.1.1 Thin(<8 mm) Market, 2013-2018
Figure Thin(<8 mm) Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Thin(<8 mm) Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Thin(<8 mm) CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
4.1.2 Medium (8-20 mm) Market, 2013-2018
Figure Medium (8-20 mm) Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Medium (8-20 mm) Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Medium (8-20 mm) CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
4.1.3 Thickness (>20mm) Market, 2013-2018
Figure Thickness (>20mm) Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Thickness (>20mm) Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Thickness (>20mm) CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
4.2 Market Forecast
4.2.1 Thin(<8 mm) Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Thin(<8 mm) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Thin(<8 mm) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Thin(<8 mm) CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024
4.2.2 Medium (8-20 mm) Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Medium (8-20 mm) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Medium (8-20 mm) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Medium (8-20 mm) CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024
4.2.3 Thickness (>20mm) Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Thickness (>20mm) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Thickness (>20mm) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Thickness (>20mm) CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market Size
5.1.1 Interior decoration Market, 2013-2018
Figure Interior decoration Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Interior decoration CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
5.1.2 Exterior decoration Market, 2013-2018
Figure Exterior decoration Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Exterior decoration CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
5.1.3 Others Market, 2013-2018
Figure Others Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Others CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
5.2 Market Forecast
5.2.1 Interior decoration Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Interior decoration Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Interior decoration Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Interior decoration CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
5.2.2 Exterior decoration Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Exterior decoration Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Exterior decoration Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Exterior decoration CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
5.2.3 Others Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Others CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
6 Market Segmentation by Region
6.1 Market Size
6.1.1 Asia-Pacific
6.1.1.1 Asia-Pacific Market, 2012-2018
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Asia-Pacific CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
6.1.1.2 Asia-Pacific Market by Type
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size by Type
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Share by Type
6.1.1.3 Asia-Pacific Market by Application
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size by Application
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Share by Application
6.1.2 North America
6.1.2.1 North America Market, 2012-2018
Figure North America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure North America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table North America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
6.1.2.2 North America Market by Type
Figure North America Market Size by Type
Figure North America Market Share by Type
6.1.2.3 North America Market by Application
Figure North America Market Size by Application
Figure North America Market Share by Application
6.1.3 Europe
6.1.3.1 Europe Market, 2012-2018
Figure Europe Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Europe Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Europe CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
6.1.3.2 Europe Market by Type
Figure Europe Market Size by Type
Figure Europe Market Share by Type
6.1.3.3 Europe Market by Application
Figure Europe Market Size by Application
Figure Europe Market Share by Application
6.1.4 South America
6.1.4.1 South America Market, 2012-2018
Figure South America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure South America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table South America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
6.1.4.2 South America Market by Type
Figure South America Market Size by Type
Figure South America Market Share by Type
6.1.4.3 South America Market by Application
Figure South America Market Size by Application
Figure South America Market Share by Application
6.1.5 Middle East & Africa
6.1.5.1 Middle East & Africa Market, 2012-2018
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Middle East & Africa CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
6.1.5.2 Middle East & Africa Market by Type
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size by Type
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Share by Type
6.1.5.3 Middle East & Africa Market by Application
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size by Application
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Share by Application
6.2 Market Forecast
6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Asia-Pacific CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
6.2.2 North America Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table North America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
6.2.3 Europe Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Europe CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
6.2.4 South America Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure South America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure South America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table South America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
6.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Middle East & Africa CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
7 Market Competitive
7.1 Global Market by Vendors
Table Global Magnesium Fireproof Board Market by Vendors, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Global Magnesium Fireproof Board Market Share by Vendors, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Table Global Magnesium Fireproof Board Market Share by Vendors, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
7.2 Market Concentration
Figure Magnesium Fireproof Board Market Concentration by Region
7.3 Price & Factors
Table Price Factors List
7.4 Marketing Channel
Figure Marketing Channels Overview
8 Major Vendors
8.1 Mago BP
Table Mago BP Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Mago BP (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.2 Framecad
Table Framecad Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Framecad (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.3 Magnastruct
Table Magnastruct Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Magnastruct (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.4 Magnesium Oxide Board
Table Magnesium Oxide Board Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Magnesium Oxide Board (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.5 Yunion
Table Yunion Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Yunion (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.6 Beijing Hocreboard Building Materials
Table Beijing Hocreboard Building Materials Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Beijing Hocreboard Building Materials (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.7 TRUSUS
Table TRUSUS Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of TRUSUS (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.8 Huacheng
Table Huacheng Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Huacheng (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.9 Evernice Building
Table Evernice Building Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Evernice Building (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.10 Yulong Technological Board
Table Yulong Technological Board Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Yulong Technological Board (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.11 Onekin Green Building Materials
Table Onekin Green Building Materials Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Onekin Green Building Materials (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.12 Futai Decorative Board
Table Futai Decorative Board Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Futai Decorative Board (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
9 Conclusion
