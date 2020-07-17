Global luxury handbag market was valued at USD 58.3 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 89.9 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of around 5.6% during the forecast period, 2020–2026. Increase in per capita income and emphasis on superior quality & exclusivity of luxury handbag products is a major driving factor that is propelling the growth of the market.

Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Trends:

Increasing working women population in European region is a major driving force which is fueling the growth of the market.

Brand image improvement and rising customer base is boosting the market growth due to the increasing adoption of different marketing startegies by luxury handbag manufacturers.

The luxury handbag market is not that prominent in developing countries, which can be a restraining factor that can hinder the growth of the market.

Increasing penetration in the emerging economies of North America and Asia Pacific region are boosting the growth of the market

Adoption of online web platform by most of the companies to provide relevant information to customers is set to provide high opportunities in the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies in the global luxury handbag market include LVMH, Furla SpA, Longchamp, Luxottica Group, Mulberry Group, Vera Bradley, Guccio Gucci S.p.A, Samsonite International S.A./Tumi brand, Valentino S.p.A., and ZV France SAS. The market is moderately fragmented with many players occupying the market share with cut throat competition. Manny innovations along with major mergers & acquisitions have proven to be vital in the growth of the market.

The global luxury handbag market has been segmented on the basis of

Product Types

Handbag

Backpack

Wallet

Others

Distribution Channels

Duty-Free Stores

Online Stores

Discount Stores

Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Luxury Handbag Market Overview Global Luxury Handbag Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Luxury Handbag Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Luxury Handbag Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Luxury Handbag Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Luxury Handbag Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Luxury Handbag Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Luxury Handbag Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Luxury Handbag Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Luxury Handbag Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

