Global LPWAN Market – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 (Sigfox SA, Huawei Technologies, AT&T Inc, Qualcomm)

The global LPWAN market was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 71.6 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 60.3% during the forecast period. LPWAN, known as, a low power wide area network or low power network (LPN) is defined as a type of wireless telecommunication wide area network.

Global LPWAN market growth is characterized by a rise in demand for machine-to-machine communication devices owing to various benefits offered by them which includes, low initial investment and fewer power requirements. These factors are observed to be fuelling the growth of the low power wide area network industry.

LPWAN is designed to make long-range communications by using low bit rate among connected devices, which includes objects, such as, sensors operated on a battery. Low power wide area network (LPWAN) is characterized by low power, low bit rate and constrained application which includes carrying lesser data at low power as compared with wireless WAN which has a more intended application to businesses.

The major players operating in the global LPWAN market are Semtech Corporation (US), Sigfox SA (France), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), Ingenu Inc. (US), Cisco Systems Inc. (US), AT&T Inc. (US), Vodafone Group PLC (UK), Loriot AG (Switzerland), Verizon Communications Inc. (US), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US) among others.

Based on component, the global LPWAN market has been segmented into LoRaWAN, NB-IoT, LTE-M, among others. Based on service, the market has been segmented into professional service and managed service.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into smart gas and water metering, asset tracking, smart buildings, smart parking, precision agriculture, smart waste management, livestock monitoring and others.

Based on end use industry, the market has been segmented into healthcare, agriculture, logistics and transportation, manufacturing, utilities, consumer electronics, government and public sector and others.

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Chapter 4 Global LPWAN Market, by Type

Chapter 5 Global LPWAN Market, by End-use Industry

Chapter 6 Global LPWAN Market, by Region

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

