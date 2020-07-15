The global life insurance policy administration systems market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period, 2020–2026.

A life insurance policy administration system is a system that provides end-to-end lifecycle management of individual, group life and pension products. Thus, it is a software that helps insurers manage life and annuity insurance policies. With the help of a life insurance policy administration system, organizations can maintain a record of the policies issued by them to clients, calculate policy costs, as well as design new policies. A life insurance policy administration system can improve the flexibility and administration of different insurance policies. Moreover, it can be implemented as a part of an integrated insurance suite or as a standalone solution.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Increase in the outsourcing of policy administration functions and rapidly changing market conditions are some of the key trends driving the growth of life insurance policy administration systems market and thus fueling the growth of the market.

Implementation of Stringent government regulations is driving the growth of the market.

Need to remain up-to-date with the technology is one of the major factors fuelling the growth of the life insurance policy administration system market.

Shifting economic conditions and strong consumer confidence are the key factors fuelling the growth of the market.

Rapid upgradations of products and increasing competition are the major factors restraining the growth of the life insurance policy administration system market.

Emerging artificial intelligence technology and increased adoption of cloud-based solutions are the market opportunities for global asset tracking market.

Globally, the policy lifecycle is widening, which is one of the positive trends that is going to foster the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies in the global life insurance policy administration systems market include DXC Technology Company, Oracle Corporation, Capgemini SE, Accenture Plc, Concentrix Corporation, Infosys Limited, Mphasis Wyde, SAP SE, InsPro Technologies LLC, EXL Service Holdings, Inc., Majesco, and Sapiens International Corporation.

The Global Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems Market has been segmented on the basis of:

Component

Hardware

Software

Services

End-user

Insurance companies

Banks

Others

Module

Customer Relationship Management

Product Development

Training & Development

Business Intelligence

Others

Policy Administration

Policy Lifecycle

Underwriting

Contract changes

Claim settlement

User experience

Others

Deployment Types

SaaS

On-Premise

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems Market Overview Global Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

