Global LiDAR Market Continuous Excellent Growth | Geokno India Pvt. Ltd.,Leica Geosystems AG, RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH , Velodyne Lidar, Inc.

LiDAR market report is a comprehensive study on how the industry is changing because of LiDAR market. LiDAR report also contains all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations by the top brands and players.

Market Overview

Global LiDAR Market is estimated to reach USD 9479 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 24.50% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing use of drones LIDAR application in engineering projects, 3D Imaging technology, technological advancements

Company Coverage of LiDAR market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc): Few of the major competitors currently working in the Lidar market are Sick AG, Trimble Inc., Quantum Spatial, FARO Technologies, Inc., Beijing Beike Digital Medical Technology Co.,Ltd., Geokno India Pvt. Ltd.,Leica Geosystems AG, RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH , Velodyne Lidar, Inc., Geokno India Pvt. Ltd., Quanergy Systems, Inc., Innoviz Technologies Ltd., LeddarTech Inc, AutonomouStuff, TriLumina, Tetravue, Inc., Skylum, Princeton Lightwave, Inc., Neptec Technologies Corp., among others.

Key Segmentation

Global LiDAR Market By Component (Laser Scanners, Navigation & Positioning Systems, Photodetector Receivers, Others); Product (Aerial, Ground-Based, UAV, Solid-State), Service (LiDAR Data Processing, Aerial Surveying, Asset Management, GIS Service, Ground-Based Surveying, Mapping & Modelling), Application (Corridor Mapping, Engineering, Environment, ADAS & Driverless Cars, Exploration, Urban Planning, Cartography, Meteorology), Installation (Air-borne, Ground based), Range (Short, Medium, Large), Image Projection (2D, 3D), End User (Defense and aerospace, Civil Engineering, Archaeology, Forestry and Agriculture, Mining Industry, Transportation), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Key Developments in the Market:

• In April 2019, Velodyne Lidar, the leader in LiDAR solution provider in USA, entered into an affirmative agreement with Nikon Corporation, under which Sendai Nikon Corporation, a Nikon subsidiary, for a multifaceted business alliance, wherein it would manufacture and mass produce lidar for the autonomous and advanced safety global market With this, Velodyne would expand its business line and enhance its lead in the global LiDAR market

• August 2018 – Sick AG has developed a new and innovative series of high-precision light detection and ranging sensors, i.e. LMS1000 and MRS1000 infrared LIDAR sensors. With this invention, the company has raised the bar in high-precision and reliable distance sensing and ranging

