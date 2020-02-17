Global Licorice Candy Market: Recommendations to Deal with Market Restraints

Summary

Liquorice (British English) or licorice (American English) is a confection usually flavoured and coloured black with the extract of the roots of the liquorice plant glycyrrhiza glabra.

Of the major brands of licorice candy, Twizzzlers maintained its first place in the ranking in 2019, accounted for 20.64% global market share. Other players accounted for 4.39% and 3.65% including Red Vines and Wiley Wallaby. Europe is the largest consumption area, making up 52.79% in 2019. North America ranks the second, total Licorice Candy accounted for 34.06%.

The research report studies the Licorice Candy market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Original Black Licorice

Fruit Flavored Candy

On the basis of product type, the fruit flavored candy segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 59.53% market share in 2019.

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Supermarket

Online Sales

Convenient Store

In the sales channels segment, the supermarket segment was estimated to account for the highest market share of 64.41% in 2019. Followed by convenient store, which accounted for 25.21%.

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Licorice Candy market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Licorice Candy key manufacturers in this market include:

Twizzzlers

Red Vines

Wiley Wallaby

Venco

Good & Plenty

Halva

Klene

RJ’S

Kraepelien & Holm

Kenny’s Candy

Switzer’s Authentic Candy

Mrs. Call’s Candy

Gimbals Fine Candies

Kookaburra Liquorice

Global Licorice Candy market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Licorice Candy market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by revenue and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Licorice Candy market: Segment Analysis

The global Licorice Candy market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue and sales for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided sales according to the consumption of the product.

Global Licorice Candy market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

Global Licorice Candy market: Key Players

The report lists the major manufacturers in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.