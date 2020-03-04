Global Li-ion Portable Battery Market 2020, Demand, Size, Share, Key Companies, Business Growth Opportunities, Revenue and Forecast Till 2025

The Li-ion portable battery is a specific rechargeable battery type wherein the lithium ion travels from the negative side to the electrode’s positive side in the process of discharging; further, it returns back when charged. An interpolated lithium material is used in the Li-ion portable batteries; materials such as electrode material are used as compared to the metallic lithium that is used in non-rechargeable Li-ion batteries.
The Li-ion Portable Battery market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Li-ion Portable Battery.
This report presents the worldwide Li-ion Portable Battery market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2416411
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
BYD Company
BAK Battery
LG Chem
GS Yuasa Corporation
Panasonic Corporation
Johnson Controls
A123 Systems
Toshiba Corporation
Li-ion Portable Battery Breakdown Data by Type
0–3000 mAh
3000–10000 mAh
10000–60000 mAh
Li-ion Portable Battery Breakdown Data by Application
Industrial
Automotive
Consumer Durables
Grid Energy
Others
Li-ion Portable Battery Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Other Regions
Li-ion Portable Battery Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Li-ion Portable Battery status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Li-ion Portable Battery manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Li-ion Portable Battery :
History Year: 2013 – 2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Li-ion Portable Battery market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-li-ion-portable-battery-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Study Coverage
1.1 Li-ion Portable Battery Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 0–3000 mAh
1.4.3 3000–10000 mAh
1.4.4 10000–60000 mAh
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Industrial
1.5.3 Automotive
1.5.4 Consumer Durables
1.5.5 Grid Energy
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
2.1 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size
2.1.1 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Production 2013-2025
2.2 Li-ion Portable Battery Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Li-ion Portable Battery Manufacturers
2.3.2.1 Li-ion Portable Battery Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Li-ion Portable Battery Product Offered
2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Li-ion Portable Battery Market
2.4 Key Trends for Li-ion Portable Battery Markets & Products
Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Li-ion Portable Battery Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Li-ion Portable Battery Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Li-ion Portable Battery Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.2 Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.3 Li-ion Portable Battery Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Li-ion Portable Battery Production by Regions
4.1 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Production by Regions
4.1.1 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Production Market Share by Regions
4.1.2 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue Market Share by Regions
4.2 United States
4.2.1 United States Li-ion Portable Battery Production
4.2.2 United States Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue
4.2.3 Key Players in United States
4.2.4 United States Li-ion Portable Battery Import & Export
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Li-ion Portable Battery Production
4.3.2 Europe Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue
4.3.3 Key Players in Europe
4.3.4 Europe Li-ion Portable Battery Import & Export
4.4 China
4.4.1 China Li-ion Portable Battery Production
4.4.2 China Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue
4.4.3 Key Players in China
4.4.4 China Li-ion Portable Battery Import & Export
4.5 Japan
4.5.1 Japan Li-ion Portable Battery Production
4.5.2 Japan Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue
4.5.3 Key Players in Japan
4.5.4 Japan Li-ion Portable Battery Import & Export
4.6 South Korea
4.6.1 South Korea Li-ion Portable Battery Production
4.6.2 South Korea Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue
4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea
4.6.4 South Korea Li-ion Portable Battery Import & Export
4.7 Other Regions
4.7.1 Taiwan
4.7.2 India
4.7.3 Southeast Asia
Chapter Five: Li-ion Portable Battery Consumption by Regions
5.1 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Consumption by Regions
5.1.1 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Consumption by Regions
5.1.2 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Consumption Market Share by Regions
5.2 North America
5.2.1 North America Li-ion Portable Battery Consumption by Application
5.2.2 North America Li-ion Portable Battery Consumption by Countries
5.2.3 United States
5.2.4 Canada
5.2.5 Mexico
5.3 Europe
5.3.1 Europe Li-ion Portable Battery Consumption by Application
5.3.2 Europe Li-ion Portable Battery Consumption by Countries
5.3.3 Germany
5.3.4 France
5.3.5 UK
5.3.6 Italy
5.3.7 Russia
5.4 Asia Pacific
5.4.1 Asia Pacific Li-ion Portable Battery Consumption by Application
5.4.2 Asia Pacific Li-ion Portable Battery Consumption by Countries
5.4.3 China
5.4.4 Japan
5.4.5 South Korea
5.4.6 India
5.4.7 Australia
5.4.8 Indonesia
5.4.9 Thailand
5.4.10 Malaysia
5.4.11 Philippines
5.4.12 Vietnam
5.5 Central & South America
5.5.1 Central & South America Li-ion Portable Battery Consumption by Application
5.5.2 Central & South America Li-ion Portable Battery Consumption by Country
5.5.3 Brazil
5.6 Middle East and Africa
5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Portable Battery Consumption by Application
5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Portable Battery Consumption by Countries
5.6.3 GCC Countries
5.6.4 Egypt
5.6.5 South Africa
Chapter Six: Market Size by Type
6.1 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Production by Type
6.2 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue by Type
6.3 Li-ion Portable Battery Price by Type
Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Breakdown Dada by Application
7.2.1 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Consumption by Application
7.2.2 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 BYD Company
8.1.1 BYD Company Company Details
8.1.2 Company Overview
8.1.3 BYD Company Li-ion Portable Battery Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.1.4 BYD Company Li-ion Portable Battery Product Description
8.1.5 BYD Company Recent Development
8.2 BAK Battery
8.2.1 BAK Battery Company Details
8.2.2 Company Overview
8.2.3 BAK Battery Li-ion Portable Battery Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.2.4 BAK Battery Li-ion Portable Battery Product Description
8.2.5 BAK Battery Recent Development
8.3 LG Chem
8.3.1 LG Chem Company Details
8.3.2 Company Overview
8.3.3 LG Chem Li-ion Portable Battery Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.3.4 LG Chem Li-ion Portable Battery Product Description
8.3.5 LG Chem Recent Development
8.4 GS Yuasa Corporation
8.4.1 GS Yuasa Corporation Company Details
8.4.2 Company Overview
8.4.3 GS Yuasa Corporation Li-ion Portable Battery Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.4.4 GS Yuasa Corporation Li-ion Portable Battery Product Description
8.4.5 GS Yuasa Corporation Recent Development
8.5 Panasonic Corporation
8.5.1 Panasonic Corporation Company Details
8.5.2 Company Overview
8.5.3 Panasonic Corporation Li-ion Portable Battery Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.5.4 Panasonic Corporation Li-ion Portable Battery Product Description
8.5.5 Panasonic Corporation Recent Development
8.6 Johnson Controls
8.6.1 Johnson Controls Company Details
8.6.2 Company Overview
8.6.3 Johnson Controls Li-ion Portable Battery Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.6.4 Johnson Controls Li-ion Portable Battery Product Description
8.6.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development
8.7 A123 Systems
8.7.1 A123 Systems Company Details
8.7.2 Company Overview
8.7.3 A123 Systems Li-ion Portable Battery Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.7.4 A123 Systems Li-ion Portable Battery Product Description
8.7.5 A123 Systems Recent Development
8.8 Toshiba Corporation
8.8.1 Toshiba Corporation Company Details
8.8.2 Company Overview
8.8.3 Toshiba Corporation Li-ion Portable Battery Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.8.4 Toshiba Corporation Li-ion Portable Battery Product Description
8.8.5 Toshiba Corporation Recent Development
Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts
9.1 Li-ion Portable Battery Production and Revenue Forecast
9.1.1 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Production Forecast 2018-2025
9.1.2 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue Forecast 2018-2025
9.2 Li-ion Portable Battery Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.1 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.2 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Production Forecast by Regions
9.3 Li-ion Portable Battery Key Producers Forecast
9.3.1 United States
9.3.2 Europe
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.4 Forecast by Type
9.4.1 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Production Forecast by Type
9.4.2 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue Forecast by Type
Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast
10.1 Li-ion Portable Battery Consumption Forecast by Application
10.2 Li-ion Portable Battery Consumption Forecast by Regions
10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast
10.3.1 North America Li-ion Portable Battery Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
10.3.2 United States
10.3.3 Canada
10.3.4 Mexico
10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast
10.4.1 Europe Li-ion Portable Battery Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
10.4.2 Germany
10.4.3 France
10.4.4 UK
10.4.5 Italy
10.4.6 Russia
10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast
10.5.1 Asia Pacific Li-ion Portable Battery Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
10.5.2 China
10.5.3 Japan
10.5.4 South Korea
10.5.5 India
10.5.6 Australia
10.5.7 Indonesia
10.5.8 Thailand
10.5.9 Malaysia
10.5.10 Philippines
10.5.11 Vietnam
10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast
10.6.1 Central & South America Li-ion Portable Battery Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
10.6.2 Brazil
10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast
10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Portable Battery Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
10.7.2 GCC Countries
10.7.3 Egypt
10.7.4 South Africa
Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Li-ion Portable Battery Sales Channels
11.2.2 Li-ion Portable Battery Distributors
11.3 Li-ion Portable Battery Customers
Chapter Twelve: Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
12.2 Market Challenges
12.3 Market Risks/Restraints
Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings in the Global Li-ion Portable Battery Study
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2416411
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155