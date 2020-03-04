Global Li-ion Portable Battery Market 2020, Demand, Size, Share, Key Companies, Business Growth Opportunities, Revenue and Forecast Till 2025

The Li-ion portable battery is a specific rechargeable battery type wherein the lithium ion travels from the negative side to the electrode’s positive side in the process of discharging; further, it returns back when charged. An interpolated lithium material is used in the Li-ion portable batteries; materials such as electrode material are used as compared to the metallic lithium that is used in non-rechargeable Li-ion batteries.

The Li-ion Portable Battery market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Li-ion Portable Battery.

This report presents the worldwide Li-ion Portable Battery market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2416411

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BYD Company

BAK Battery

LG Chem

GS Yuasa Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Johnson Controls

A123 Systems

Toshiba Corporation

Li-ion Portable Battery Breakdown Data by Type

0–3000 mAh

3000–10000 mAh

10000–60000 mAh

Li-ion Portable Battery Breakdown Data by Application

Industrial

Automotive

Consumer Durables

Grid Energy

Others

Li-ion Portable Battery Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

Li-ion Portable Battery Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Li-ion Portable Battery status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Li-ion Portable Battery manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Li-ion Portable Battery :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Li-ion Portable Battery market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-li-ion-portable-battery-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Li-ion Portable Battery Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 0–3000 mAh

1.4.3 3000–10000 mAh

1.4.4 10000–60000 mAh

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Industrial

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Consumer Durables

1.5.5 Grid Energy

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Market Size

2.1.1 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Production 2013-2025

2.2 Li-ion Portable Battery Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Li-ion Portable Battery Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Li-ion Portable Battery Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Li-ion Portable Battery Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Li-ion Portable Battery Market

2.4 Key Trends for Li-ion Portable Battery Markets & Products

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Li-ion Portable Battery Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Li-ion Portable Battery Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Li-ion Portable Battery Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Li-ion Portable Battery Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Li-ion Portable Battery Production by Regions

4.1 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Li-ion Portable Battery Production

4.2.2 United States Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Li-ion Portable Battery Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Li-ion Portable Battery Production

4.3.2 Europe Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Li-ion Portable Battery Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Li-ion Portable Battery Production

4.4.2 China Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Li-ion Portable Battery Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Li-ion Portable Battery Production

4.5.2 Japan Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Li-ion Portable Battery Import & Export

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Li-ion Portable Battery Production

4.6.2 South Korea Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Li-ion Portable Battery Import & Export

4.7 Other Regions

4.7.1 Taiwan

4.7.2 India

4.7.3 Southeast Asia

Chapter Five: Li-ion Portable Battery Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Li-ion Portable Battery Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Li-ion Portable Battery Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Li-ion Portable Battery Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Li-ion Portable Battery Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Li-ion Portable Battery Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Li-ion Portable Battery Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Li-ion Portable Battery Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Li-ion Portable Battery Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Portable Battery Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Portable Battery Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 GCC Countries

5.6.4 Egypt

5.6.5 South Africa

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Production by Type

6.2 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue by Type

6.3 Li-ion Portable Battery Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 BYD Company

8.1.1 BYD Company Company Details

8.1.2 Company Overview

8.1.3 BYD Company Li-ion Portable Battery Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.1.4 BYD Company Li-ion Portable Battery Product Description

8.1.5 BYD Company Recent Development

8.2 BAK Battery

8.2.1 BAK Battery Company Details

8.2.2 Company Overview

8.2.3 BAK Battery Li-ion Portable Battery Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.2.4 BAK Battery Li-ion Portable Battery Product Description

8.2.5 BAK Battery Recent Development

8.3 LG Chem

8.3.1 LG Chem Company Details

8.3.2 Company Overview

8.3.3 LG Chem Li-ion Portable Battery Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.3.4 LG Chem Li-ion Portable Battery Product Description

8.3.5 LG Chem Recent Development

8.4 GS Yuasa Corporation

8.4.1 GS Yuasa Corporation Company Details

8.4.2 Company Overview

8.4.3 GS Yuasa Corporation Li-ion Portable Battery Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.4.4 GS Yuasa Corporation Li-ion Portable Battery Product Description

8.4.5 GS Yuasa Corporation Recent Development

8.5 Panasonic Corporation

8.5.1 Panasonic Corporation Company Details

8.5.2 Company Overview

8.5.3 Panasonic Corporation Li-ion Portable Battery Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.5.4 Panasonic Corporation Li-ion Portable Battery Product Description

8.5.5 Panasonic Corporation Recent Development

8.6 Johnson Controls

8.6.1 Johnson Controls Company Details

8.6.2 Company Overview

8.6.3 Johnson Controls Li-ion Portable Battery Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.6.4 Johnson Controls Li-ion Portable Battery Product Description

8.6.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

8.7 A123 Systems

8.7.1 A123 Systems Company Details

8.7.2 Company Overview

8.7.3 A123 Systems Li-ion Portable Battery Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.7.4 A123 Systems Li-ion Portable Battery Product Description

8.7.5 A123 Systems Recent Development

8.8 Toshiba Corporation

8.8.1 Toshiba Corporation Company Details

8.8.2 Company Overview

8.8.3 Toshiba Corporation Li-ion Portable Battery Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.8.4 Toshiba Corporation Li-ion Portable Battery Product Description

8.8.5 Toshiba Corporation Recent Development

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

9.1 Li-ion Portable Battery Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Li-ion Portable Battery Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Li-ion Portable Battery Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Li-ion Portable Battery Revenue Forecast by Type

Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast

10.1 Li-ion Portable Battery Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Li-ion Portable Battery Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Li-ion Portable Battery Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Li-ion Portable Battery Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Li-ion Portable Battery Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 South Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Li-ion Portable Battery Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Portable Battery Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.7.2 GCC Countries

10.7.3 Egypt

10.7.4 South Africa

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Li-ion Portable Battery Sales Channels

11.2.2 Li-ion Portable Battery Distributors

11.3 Li-ion Portable Battery Customers

Chapter Twelve: Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings in the Global Li-ion Portable Battery Study

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2416411

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155