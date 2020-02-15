GLOBAL LED UV CURING SYSTEMS MARKET REPORT BY COMPANY, REGION, APPLICATION, INDUSTRY TRENDS & FORECAST TO 2025

LED UV curing offers many advantages over conventional spot curing systems including no bulbs to change, cool cures, no warm up and constant intensity for thousands of hours.

In 2018, the global LED UV Curing Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global LED UV Curing Systems? status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the LED UV Curing Systems? development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Panasonic

Nordson

Eltosch Grafix

Phoseon Technology

Technovision

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Air-Cooled UV Curing Systems

Water-Cooled UV Curing Systems

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial Applications

Industrial Applications

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

