Global Lecithin Market Price By Revenue, Regional Outlook And Consumption by 2024

Persistence Market Research (PMR) delivers key insights on the global lecithin market in its published outlook titled, “Lecithin Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016–2024”. In terms of value, the global lecithin market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period due to various factors on which PMR offers vital insights in detail. Global lecithin market was valued at US$ 770.5 Mn in 2015 and is expected to reach a value of US$ 1225.0 Mn at the end of the forecast period in 2024.

Market dynamics

Food additives are used in various food products in order to impart desirable qualities in various food products and also to make food more appealing. For example, emulsifiers such as lecithin improve the texture in salad dressings and other food products. Increasing preference for low fat food and rising demand for convenience foods and packed foods in the market in various developed and developing countries are factors primarily driving growth of the global lecithin market. In terms of the various food emulsifier products, demand for lecithin is expected to increase at a reasonable rate till the end of the forecast period.

Market forecast

On the basis of source type, the market is segmented into soya bean, sunflower and others. Soya bean segment is projected to witness a robust growth, followed by sunflower segment. On the basis of form type, the market is segmented into liquid, granules, and powder. Liquid segment is expected to witness highest revenue share, followed by granules and powder segment in the global lecithin market. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, animal feed, and industrial purpose. As a result of increasing demand for natural ingredients in various food products, the food & beverage segment is expected to witness highest growth in the global lecithin market over the forecast period. Food manufacturers are offering GMO (genetically modified organism) free products or replacing GMO ingredients to cater to increasing preference for GMO–free products.