The global laundry detergents market is projected to expand at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing awareness about cleanliness, surging disposable income and, and the rising penetration of washing machines in the developing economies.

Laundry detergent is a cleaning agent which is used for cleaning laundry. Laundry detergent is manufactured in powder, liquid, or tablets form. They are used to remove dust, dirt, or stain from a cloth. They have different unique selling points such as removing stains, making the clothes brighter or whiter, and proving fragrance. Laundry detergents are used in industries such as hotel, textile industry, restaurant, hospital. Many manufacturers are focused on developing green laundry products, which offer biodegradable components such as coconut oil, natural washing soda, mineral based surfactants, and plant-based enzymes.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Rapid urbanization, surging disposable income, and changing lifestyle are some of the key trends fueling the growth market.

Increasing awareness about cleanliness, hygiene and benefits provided by the product is boosting the market growth.

Owing to low energy consumption, minimizing the need of hot water for washes is increasing the demand of green laundry detergent.

Increasing availability of counterfeit products sold by established brands with the rising prices is hampering the growth of the market.

Issues regarding the safety of children ingesting these products act as a key restraint to market growth.

Globally, the retail space is widening, which is one of the positive trends that is going to foster the growth of the market during the forecast period. The sales of laundry detergents through supermarket and hypermarket are also surging the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies in the global laundry detergents market include Unilever Plc (London, U.K.), Church & Dwight Co. Inc. ( New Jersey, U.S)., Carroll Company (Texas, U.S.), The Colgate-Palmolive Company (New York, U.S.), Henkel AG & Company KGaA (Düsseldorf, Germany), Johnson & Johnson (New Jersey, U.S.), Procter & Gamble (Ohio, U.S.), Kao Corporation (Tokyo, Japan) and Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (Slough, U. K.) among others.

The global laundry detergents market has been segmented on the basis of

Product Types

Powder Detergents

Liquid Detergents

Fabric Softeners

Detergent Tablets

Others

Applications

Household

Industrial or Institutional

Distribution Channels

Online

Offline

Departmental Stores

Convenient Stores

Hyper Market/Super Market

Retail Stores

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Laundry Detergents Market Overview Global Laundry Detergents Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Laundry Detergents Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Laundry Detergents Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Laundry Detergents Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Laundry Detergents Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Laundry Detergents Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Laundry Detergents Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Laundry Detergents Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Laundry Detergents Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

