Global Laminating Adhesives Market 2020, Size and Share, Growth Analysis, Top Trends and Forecast till 2025

Laminating Adhesives are a range of coatable adhesives used in the manufacture of laminated plastic cards. Different versions are available for screen printing, roller coat and flexible packaging application. In the report, it mainly contains solventborne, solventless and waterborne types.
The global Laminating Adhesives market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.
Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:
Solvent Based Laminating Adhesives
Solventless Laminating Adhesives
Water Based Laminating Adhesives
Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:
Henkel
Bostik
H.B. Fuller
Ashland
Dow
3M
Vimasco Corporation
Sika Automotive GmbH
Coim
Flint Group
Toyo-Morton
DIC Corporation
Huber Group
Huacheng
Kanuo
Wanhao
Qixiang
Lijia
Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:
Flexible Packaging
Industrial Applications
Automotive Applications
Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of Research
1.1.1 Definition
Figure Laminating Adhesives Picture
1.1.2 Specifications
Table Product Specifications of Laminating Adhesives
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 by Type
Table Products Segment of Laminating Adhesives
Table Global Laminating Adhesives Market by Type, 2011-2022 (USD Million)
1.2.1.1 Solvent Based Laminating Adhesives
Table Solvent Based Laminating Adhesives Overview
1.2.1.2 Solventless Laminating Adhesives
Table Solventless Laminating Adhesives Overview
1.2.1.3 Water Based Laminating Adhesives
Table Water Based Laminating Adhesives Overview
1.2.2 by Application
Table Application Segment of Laminating Adhesives
Table Global Laminating Adhesives Market by Application, 2011-2022 (USD Million)
1.2.2.1 Flexible Packaging
Table Flexible Packaging Overview
1.2.2.2 Industrial Applications
Table Industrial Applications Overview
1.2.2.3 Automotive Applications
Table Automotive Applications Overview
1.2.3 by Regions
Table Global Laminating Adhesives Market by Region, 2011-2022 (USD Million)
2 Industry Chain
2.1 Industry Chain Structure
Figure Industry Chain Structure of Laminating Adhesives
2.2 Upstream
Table Cost of Laminating Adhesives
Figure Manufacturing Process of Laminating Adhesives
2.3 Market
2.3.1 SWOT
Figure SWOT of Laminating Adhesives
2.3.2 Dynamics
Table Market Dynamics
3 Environmental Analysis
3.1 Policy
Table Policy of Laminating Adhesives
3.2 Economic
Table GDP of Major Countries
3.3 Technology
Table Technology of Laminating Adhesives
3.4 Market Entry
Table Market Entry of Laminating Adhesives
4 Market Segmentation by Type
4.1 Market Size
4.1.1 Solvent Based Laminating Adhesives Market, 2013-2018
Figure Solvent Based Laminating Adhesives Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Solvent Based Laminating Adhesives Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Solvent Based Laminating Adhesives CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
4.1.2 Solventless Laminating Adhesives Market, 2013-2018
Figure Solventless Laminating Adhesives Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Solventless Laminating Adhesives Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Solventless Laminating Adhesives CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
4.1.3 Water Based Laminating Adhesives Market, 2013-2018
Figure Water Based Laminating Adhesives Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Water Based Laminating Adhesives Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Water Based Laminating Adhesives CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
4.2 Market Forecast
4.2.1 Solvent Based Laminating Adhesives Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Solvent Based Laminating Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Solvent Based Laminating Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Solvent Based Laminating Adhesives CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024
4.2.2 Solventless Laminating Adhesives Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Solventless Laminating Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Solventless Laminating Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Solventless Laminating Adhesives CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024
4.2.3 Water Based Laminating Adhesives Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Water Based Laminating Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Water Based Laminating Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Water Based Laminating Adhesives CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market Size
5.1.1 Flexible Packaging Market, 2013-2018
Figure Flexible Packaging Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Flexible Packaging CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
5.1.2 Industrial Applications Market, 2013-2018
Figure Industrial Applications Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Industrial Applications CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
5.1.3 Automotive Applications Market, 2013-2018
Figure Automotive Applications Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Automotive Applications CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
5.2 Market Forecast
5.2.1 Flexible Packaging Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Flexible Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Flexible Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Flexible Packaging CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
5.2.2 Industrial Applications Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Industrial Applications Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Industrial Applications Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Industrial Applications CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
5.2.3 Automotive Applications Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Automotive Applications Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Automotive Applications Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Automotive Applications CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
6 Market Segmentation by Region
6.1 Market Size
6.1.1 Asia-Pacific
6.1.1.1 Asia-Pacific Market, 2012-2018
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Asia-Pacific CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
6.1.1.2 Asia-Pacific Market by Type
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size by Type
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Share by Type
6.1.1.3 Asia-Pacific Market by Application
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size by Application
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Share by Application
6.1.2 North America
6.1.2.1 North America Market, 2012-2018
Figure North America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure North America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table North America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
6.1.2.2 North America Market by Type
Figure North America Market Size by Type
Figure North America Market Share by Type
6.1.2.3 North America Market by Application
Figure North America Market Size by Application
Figure North America Market Share by Application
6.1.3 Europe
6.1.3.1 Europe Market, 2012-2018
Figure Europe Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Europe Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Europe CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
6.1.3.2 Europe Market by Type
Figure Europe Market Size by Type
Figure Europe Market Share by Type
6.1.3.3 Europe Market by Application
Figure Europe Market Size by Application
Figure Europe Market Share by Application
6.1.4 South America
6.1.4.1 South America Market, 2012-2018
Figure South America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure South America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table South America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
6.1.4.2 South America Market by Type
Figure South America Market Size by Type
Figure South America Market Share by Type
6.1.4.3 South America Market by Application
Figure South America Market Size by Application
Figure South America Market Share by Application
6.1.5 Middle East & Africa
6.1.5.1 Middle East & Africa Market, 2012-2018
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Middle East & Africa CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
6.1.5.2 Middle East & Africa Market by Type
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size by Type
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Share by Type
6.1.5.3 Middle East & Africa Market by Application
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size by Application
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Share by Application
6.2 Market Forecast
6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Asia-Pacific CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
6.2.2 North America Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table North America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
6.2.3 Europe Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Europe CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
6.2.4 South America Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure South America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure South America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table South America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
6.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Middle East & Africa CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
7 Market Competitive
7.1 Global Market by Vendors
Table Global Laminating Adhesives Market by Vendors, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Global Laminating Adhesives Market Share by Vendors, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Table Global Laminating Adhesives Market Share by Vendors, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
7.2 Market Concentration
Figure Laminating Adhesives Market Concentration by Region
7.3 Price & Factors
Table Price Factors List
7.4 Marketing Channel
Figure Marketing Channels Overview
8 Major Vendors
8.1 Henkel
Table Henkel Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Henkel (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.2 Bostik
Table Bostik Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Bostik (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.3 H.B. Fuller
Table H.B. Fuller Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of H.B. Fuller (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.4 Ashland
Table Ashland Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Ashland (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.5 Dow
Table Dow Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Dow (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.6 3M
Table 3M Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of 3M (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.7 Vimasco Corporation
Table Vimasco Corporation Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Vimasco Corporation (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.8 Sika Automotive GmbH
Table Sika Automotive GmbH Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Sika Automotive GmbH (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.9 Coim
Table Coim Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Coim (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.10 Flint Group
Table Flint Group Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Flint Group (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.11 Toyo-Morton
Table Toyo-Morton Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Toyo-Morton (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.12 DIC Corporation
Table DIC Corporation Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of DIC Corporation (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.13 Huber Group
Table Huber Group Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Huber Group (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.14 Huacheng
Table Huacheng Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Huacheng (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.15 Kanuo
Table Kanuo Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Kanuo (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.16 Wanhao
Table Wanhao Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Wanhao (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.17 Qixiang
Table Qixiang Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Qixiang (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.18 Lijia
Table Lijia Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Lijia (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
9 Conclusion
