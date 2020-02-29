Global Laminating Adhesives Market 2020, Size and Share, Growth Analysis, Top Trends and Forecast till 2025

Laminating Adhesives are a range of coatable adhesives used in the manufacture of laminated plastic cards. Different versions are available for screen printing, roller coat and flexible packaging application. In the report, it mainly contains solventborne, solventless and waterborne types.

The global Laminating Adhesives market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.

Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:

Solvent Based Laminating Adhesives

Solventless Laminating Adhesives

Water Based Laminating Adhesives

Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:

Henkel

Bostik

H.B. Fuller

Ashland

Dow

3M

Vimasco Corporation

Sika Automotive GmbH

Coim

Flint Group

Toyo-Morton

DIC Corporation

Huber Group

Huacheng

Kanuo

Wanhao

Qixiang

Lijia

Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:

Flexible Packaging

Industrial Applications

Automotive Applications

Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of Research

1.1.1 Definition

Figure Laminating Adhesives Picture

1.1.2 Specifications

Table Product Specifications of Laminating Adhesives

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 by Type

Table Products Segment of Laminating Adhesives

Table Global Laminating Adhesives Market by Type, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

1.2.1.1 Solvent Based Laminating Adhesives

Table Solvent Based Laminating Adhesives Overview

1.2.1.2 Solventless Laminating Adhesives

Table Solventless Laminating Adhesives Overview

1.2.1.3 Water Based Laminating Adhesives

Table Water Based Laminating Adhesives Overview

1.2.2 by Application

Table Application Segment of Laminating Adhesives

Table Global Laminating Adhesives Market by Application, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

1.2.2.1 Flexible Packaging

Table Flexible Packaging Overview

1.2.2.2 Industrial Applications

Table Industrial Applications Overview

1.2.2.3 Automotive Applications

Table Automotive Applications Overview

1.2.3 by Regions

Table Global Laminating Adhesives Market by Region, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

2 Industry Chain

2.1 Industry Chain Structure

Figure Industry Chain Structure of Laminating Adhesives

2.2 Upstream

Table Cost of Laminating Adhesives

Figure Manufacturing Process of Laminating Adhesives

2.3 Market

2.3.1 SWOT

Figure SWOT of Laminating Adhesives

2.3.2 Dynamics

Table Market Dynamics

3 Environmental Analysis

3.1 Policy

Table Policy of Laminating Adhesives

3.2 Economic

Table GDP of Major Countries

3.3 Technology

Table Technology of Laminating Adhesives

3.4 Market Entry

Table Market Entry of Laminating Adhesives

4 Market Segmentation by Type

4.1 Market Size

4.1.1 Solvent Based Laminating Adhesives Market, 2013-2018

Figure Solvent Based Laminating Adhesives Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Solvent Based Laminating Adhesives Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Solvent Based Laminating Adhesives CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

4.1.2 Solventless Laminating Adhesives Market, 2013-2018

Figure Solventless Laminating Adhesives Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Solventless Laminating Adhesives Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Solventless Laminating Adhesives CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

4.1.3 Water Based Laminating Adhesives Market, 2013-2018

Figure Water Based Laminating Adhesives Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Water Based Laminating Adhesives Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Water Based Laminating Adhesives CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

4.2 Market Forecast

4.2.1 Solvent Based Laminating Adhesives Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Solvent Based Laminating Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Solvent Based Laminating Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Solvent Based Laminating Adhesives CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024

4.2.2 Solventless Laminating Adhesives Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Solventless Laminating Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Solventless Laminating Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Solventless Laminating Adhesives CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024

4.2.3 Water Based Laminating Adhesives Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Water Based Laminating Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Water Based Laminating Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Water Based Laminating Adhesives CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market Size

5.1.1 Flexible Packaging Market, 2013-2018

Figure Flexible Packaging Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Flexible Packaging CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

5.1.2 Industrial Applications Market, 2013-2018

Figure Industrial Applications Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Industrial Applications CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

5.1.3 Automotive Applications Market, 2013-2018

Figure Automotive Applications Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Automotive Applications CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

5.2 Market Forecast

5.2.1 Flexible Packaging Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Flexible Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Flexible Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Flexible Packaging CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

5.2.2 Industrial Applications Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Industrial Applications Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Industrial Applications Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Industrial Applications CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

5.2.3 Automotive Applications Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Automotive Applications Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Automotive Applications Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Automotive Applications CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

6 Market Segmentation by Region

6.1 Market Size

6.1.1 Asia-Pacific

6.1.1.1 Asia-Pacific Market, 2012-2018

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Asia-Pacific CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

6.1.1.2 Asia-Pacific Market by Type

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size by Type

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Share by Type

6.1.1.3 Asia-Pacific Market by Application

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size by Application

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Share by Application

6.1.2 North America

6.1.2.1 North America Market, 2012-2018

Figure North America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure North America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table North America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

6.1.2.2 North America Market by Type

Figure North America Market Size by Type

Figure North America Market Share by Type

6.1.2.3 North America Market by Application

Figure North America Market Size by Application

Figure North America Market Share by Application

6.1.3 Europe

6.1.3.1 Europe Market, 2012-2018

Figure Europe Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Europe Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Europe CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

6.1.3.2 Europe Market by Type

Figure Europe Market Size by Type

Figure Europe Market Share by Type

6.1.3.3 Europe Market by Application

Figure Europe Market Size by Application

Figure Europe Market Share by Application

6.1.4 South America

6.1.4.1 South America Market, 2012-2018

Figure South America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure South America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table South America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

6.1.4.2 South America Market by Type

Figure South America Market Size by Type

Figure South America Market Share by Type

6.1.4.3 South America Market by Application

Figure South America Market Size by Application

Figure South America Market Share by Application

6.1.5 Middle East & Africa

6.1.5.1 Middle East & Africa Market, 2012-2018

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Middle East & Africa CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

6.1.5.2 Middle East & Africa Market by Type

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size by Type

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Share by Type

6.1.5.3 Middle East & Africa Market by Application

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size by Application

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Share by Application

6.2 Market Forecast

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Asia-Pacific CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

6.2.2 North America Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table North America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

6.2.3 Europe Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Europe CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

6.2.4 South America Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure South America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure South America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table South America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

6.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Middle East & Africa CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

7 Market Competitive

7.1 Global Market by Vendors

Table Global Laminating Adhesives Market by Vendors, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Global Laminating Adhesives Market Share by Vendors, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Table Global Laminating Adhesives Market Share by Vendors, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

7.2 Market Concentration

Figure Laminating Adhesives Market Concentration by Region

7.3 Price & Factors

Table Price Factors List

7.4 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

8 Major Vendors

8.1 Henkel

Table Henkel Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Henkel (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.2 Bostik

Table Bostik Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Bostik (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.3 H.B. Fuller

Table H.B. Fuller Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of H.B. Fuller (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.4 Ashland

Table Ashland Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Ashland (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.5 Dow

Table Dow Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Dow (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.6 3M

Table 3M Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of 3M (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.7 Vimasco Corporation

Table Vimasco Corporation Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Vimasco Corporation (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.8 Sika Automotive GmbH

Table Sika Automotive GmbH Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Sika Automotive GmbH (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.9 Coim

Table Coim Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Coim (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.10 Flint Group

Table Flint Group Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Flint Group (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.11 Toyo-Morton

Table Toyo-Morton Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Toyo-Morton (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.12 DIC Corporation

Table DIC Corporation Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of DIC Corporation (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.13 Huber Group

Table Huber Group Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Huber Group (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.14 Huacheng

Table Huacheng Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Huacheng (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.15 Kanuo

Table Kanuo Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Kanuo (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.16 Wanhao

Table Wanhao Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Wanhao (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.17 Qixiang

Table Qixiang Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Qixiang (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.18 Lijia

Table Lijia Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Lijia (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

9 Conclusion

