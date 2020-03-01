Global Keywiord Market 2020 – Increasing Demand With Leading Key Players, Detailed Analysis, Trends

The global Structural Adhesives market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Structural Adhesives market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Structural Adhesives market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Structural Adhesives market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Structural Adhesives market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein type and end-use industry segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global structural adhesives market by segmenting it in terms of type, end-use industry and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and future demand for structural adhesives in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual type and end-use industry segments of the market in every region.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global structural adhesives market. The global market is dominated by large-sized players. Key players in the market include Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H.B. Fuller Company, and 3M. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated market size (in terms of value and volume) of the global structural adhesives market for the base year 2017 and forecast for the period from 2018 to 2026. The market size and forecast for each segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.

Global Structural Adhesives Market, by Type

Epoxy

Acrylic

Urethane

Cyanoacrylate

Others (Includes Silicon, Vinyl Acetate, and Anaerobic Adhesives)

Global Structural Adhesives Market, by End-use Industry

Automotive

Building & Construction

Aerospace

Marine

Wind energy

Others (Includes Sporting Goods, Furniture, Electronics)

Global Structural Adhesives Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and key market developments

Analysis of products and applications, in which structural adhesives are used

Identification of key factors useful for building a roadmap of upcoming opportunities for the structural adhesives market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global structural adhesives market between 2018 and 2026

Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market

Porters’ five forces analysis that highlights the power of buyers and suppliers operating in the global structural adhesives market

Each market player encompassed in the Structural Adhesives market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Structural Adhesives market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

