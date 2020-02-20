Global IoT Gateways Market 2020: Growth Prospect and Future Scenario by Key Players Like NXP Semiconductors, Arm Limited, Cisco, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, TE Connectivity,

Data Bridge Market Research present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Iot Gateways Market Report 2020″ This IoT Gateways report comprises of most-detailed market segmentation, systematic analysis of major market players, trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics, and insights about new geographical markets. A systematic investment analysis is also underlined in this IoT Gateways report which forecasts impending opportunities for the market players. This market report contains the company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares of each company for the forecasted period of 2020-2027. All statistical and numerical data included in the report is characterized with the help of graphs and charts which makes it easy to understand the facts and figures. Some of the major players operating global Iot Gateways market are Intel Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Arm Limited, Cisco, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, TE Connectivity, STMicroelectronics, Advantech Co., Ltd., Dell, EUROTECH, AAEON, ADLINK Technology Inc., NEXCOM International Co., Ltd., Microchip Technology Inc., Notion Labs, Inc., Samsara and Estimote, Inc..

Global IoT Gateways Market is expected to reach USD 21.5 billion by 2026 from USD 7.3 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Competitive Analysis of the Iot Gateways Industry

The global IoT gateways market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of IoT gateways market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Iot Gateways Industry

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand in providing security in IPv6.

Growing demand in building automation system.

Research and development took place to improve the local area networks (LANs) and wide area networks (WANs).

Rising demand in manufacturing miniaturization processors.

Market Restraints:

Distortion due to complex network architecture.

Lack of security and privacy of user data.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Node, Smart Watch Camera RADAR Thermostat Actuator Smart TV Others

By Connectivity Technology, Bluetooth Wi-Fi ZigBee Ethernet, Z-Wave Others

By Component, MCU FPGA Sensor Memory Others

By Application, Wearable Devices, Healthcare, Automotive & Transportation, Building Automation, Industrial, Consumer Electronics.



Regional Analysis

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Future Outlook and by Top key players Analysis: Intel Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Arm Limited, Cisco, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, TE Connectivity, STMicroeletcronics, Advantech Co., Ltd., Dell, EUROTECH, AAEON, ADLINK Technology Inc., NEXCOM International Co., Ltd., Microchip Technology Inc., Notion Labs, Inc., Samsara and Estimote, Inc..

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Iot Gateways Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Iot Gateways Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Iot Gateways Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

