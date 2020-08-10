The global internet fax market is estimated to expand at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period, from 2020 to 2026. The growth of the market is attributed to the belief of a multitude of organizations that fax is a more efficient and secure way of communication.

Online fax includes the use of the world wide web to transmit and receive fax documentation rather than using fax machines and telephone lines. Online faxing can also be referred to as email-based faxing or web-based faxing.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Improved acceptance of cloud-based information sharing is estimated to boost the growth of the market.

Increased usage of collaboration networks is predicted to facilitate the market growth.

Decreased capital and operating costs via Online fax solutions is anticipated to push the growth of the market.

Features such as scalability and flexibility of internet fax is expected to stimulate the market growth.

Automation in the workflows of fax is predicted to drive the growth of the market.

Elevated preference for green office spaces is estimated to propel the growth of the market.

Accessibility of modified fax and supplier consolidation alternatives is predicted to facilitate the market growth.

Increased focus on the usage of environmentally friendly products is anticipated to push the growth of the market.

Rise in the awareness regarding sustainability is expected to stimulate the market growth.

Small-scale producing, logistics services and transport is estimated to boost the growth of the market.

Conformance with regulations including HIPPA and data privacy legislations is predicted to facilitate the market growth.

Decreased expenses in the investment on hardware devices is anticipated to push the growth of the market.

Security is a cause of concern in the cloud based fax methodology and is expected to hamper the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies in the global internet fax market include XMedius, RingCentral, Open Text, Biscom, Nextiva, eFax, SRFax, HelloFax, Utbox, Sfax, Softlinx, Retarus, PamFax, Upland Software (Omtool), OceanX Technology, Neotel (Lqiuid Telecom), MyFax, Monfax — Bjt Partners, MetroFax, Messagenet, Lane Telecommunication, Joyhong Software, Kofax, Alhambra, Copia International, Data on Call, Equisys, EtherFax, FaxAge, GFI Software, Imagicle, ActFax, Alt-N Technology, Cleo, Concord Technologies, Crosby Fax, eComfax (Cloud Worldwide Services), Esker, Extracomm, FaxCore, GoldFax, iFax, and InterFAX. The companies are engaging in various activities such as product launches, acquisitions, research & development, agreements, mergers, collaborations, expansion, advertising methods, promotion strategies, inbound & outbound methods, and alliances to gain the share in the market.

The global internet fax market has been segmented on the basis of

Product Types

Subscription-based Services

Pay-Per-Use Fax Services

Applications

Individual & Home Offices

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

Regions

Asia Pacific

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Internet Fax Market Overview Global Internet Fax Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Internet Fax Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Internet Fax Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Internet Fax Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Internet Fax Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Internet Fax Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Internet Fax Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Internet Fax Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Internet Fax Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

