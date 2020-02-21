Global Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market 2020, Detailed Study by Development Factors, Key Business Strategies, Product Segments, Current Trend, In-Depth Analysis and Forecast 2025

This information about the ‘Global Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market 2020’ is helpful in delivering the understanding of the development of the market growth. In addition, information of this market in the report will permit setting the standard for the vendors of new participants in the industry. To provide effective research, report of the market has considered the period from 2020-2025 as the base year and the prehistoric year consistently. Report on the above mentioned market mainly predicts for the period of 2020-2025. Based on historical data, an intense analysis for the estimated period is produced for superior expansion of the global Intelligent Road System (IRS) market.

This report covers Intelligent Road System (IRS) market from the bottom line, starting from its definition. Later, it segments the market on various criteria to give a depth of understanding on the various product types and pricing structures and applications. Each and every segment is examined carefully by factoring in sales, revenue and market size in order to understand the potential of growth and scope. Depending on the end users/ applications, this report sheds light on the status and outlook for key applications/end users, sales, market share and growth rate of Intelligent Road System (IRS) market for each and every application.

The Intelligent Road System is the tested route to mitigate the traffic congestion problem. It is an application that is designed to provide customized solutions to improve the transportation system. The major objective of this system is to evaluate, develop, analyze and integrate new technologies and concept to achieve the traffic efficacy.

The major growth driver of Intelligent Road System Market includes increasing concern about traffic congestion, increasing need of road safety improvements, and shifting of freight industry from unorganized to organized sector among others.

In 2018, the global Intelligent Road System (IRS) market size was 2580 million US$ and it is expected to reach 5920 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Intelligent Road System (IRS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligent Road System (IRS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Ricardo

TomTom

International BV

Siemen

WS Atkins

Kapsch Trafficcom

Q-Free ASA

EFKON

Iteris

Lanner Electronics

Roper Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Wireless Communication

Computational Technologies

Floating Car Data/ Floating Cellular Data

Sensing Technologies

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Emergency Vehicle Notification System

Automatic Road Enforcement

Variable Speed Limits

Collision Avoidance System

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Intelligent Road System (IRS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Intelligent Road System (IRS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Intelligent Road System (IRS) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Wireless Communication

1.4.3 Computational Technologies

1.4.4 Floating Car Data/ Floating Cellular Data

1.4.5 Sensing Technologies

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Emergency Vehicle Notification System

1.5.3 Automatic Road Enforcement

1.5.4 Variable Speed Limits

1.5.5 Collision Avoidance System

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size

2.2 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Intelligent Road System (IRS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Intelligent Road System (IRS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Intelligent Road System (IRS) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Key Players in China

7.3 China Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Type

7.4 China Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Key Players in India

10.3 India Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Type

10.4 India Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Ricardo

12.1.1 Ricardo Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Introduction

12.1.4 Ricardo Revenue in Intelligent Road System (IRS) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Ricardo Recent Development

12.2 TomTom

12.2.1 TomTom Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Introduction

12.2.4 TomTom Revenue in Intelligent Road System (IRS) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 TomTom Recent Development

12.3 International BV

12.3.1 International BV Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Introduction

12.3.4 International BV Revenue in Intelligent Road System (IRS) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 International BV Recent Development

12.4 Siemen

12.4.1 Siemen Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Introduction

12.4.4 Siemen Revenue in Intelligent Road System (IRS) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Siemen Recent Development

12.5 WS Atkins

12.5.1 WS Atkins Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Introduction

12.5.4 WS Atkins Revenue in Intelligent Road System (IRS) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 WS Atkins Recent Development

12.6 Kapsch Trafficcom

12.6.1 Kapsch Trafficcom Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Introduction

12.6.4 Kapsch Trafficcom Revenue in Intelligent Road System (IRS) Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Kapsch Trafficcom Recent Development

12.7 Q-Free ASA

12.7.1 Q-Free ASA Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Introduction

12.7.4 Q-Free ASA Revenue in Intelligent Road System (IRS) Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Q-Free ASA Recent Development

12.8 EFKON

12.8.1 EFKON Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Introduction

12.8.4 EFKON Revenue in Intelligent Road System (IRS) Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 EFKON Recent Development

12.9 Iteris

12.9.1 Iteris Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Introduction

12.9.4 Iteris Revenue in Intelligent Road System (IRS) Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Iteris Recent Development

12.10 Lanner Electronics

12.10.1 Lanner Electronics Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Introduction

12.10.4 Lanner Electronics Revenue in Intelligent Road System (IRS) Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Lanner Electronics Recent Development

12.11 Roper Technologies

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

