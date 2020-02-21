Global Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market 2020, Detailed Study by Development Factors, Key Business Strategies, Product Segments, Current Trend, In-Depth Analysis and Forecast 2025

This information about the ‘Global Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market 2020’ is helpful in delivering the understanding of the development of the market growth. In addition, information of this market in the report will permit setting the standard for the vendors of new participants in the industry. To provide effective research, report of the market has considered the period from 2020-2025 as the base year and the prehistoric year consistently. Report on the above mentioned market mainly predicts for the period of 2020-2025. Based on historical data, an intense analysis for the estimated period is produced for superior expansion of the global Intelligent Road System (IRS) market.
This report covers Intelligent Road System (IRS) market from the bottom line, starting from its definition. Later, it segments the market on various criteria to give a depth of understanding on the various product types and pricing structures and applications. Each and every segment is examined carefully by factoring in sales, revenue and market size in order to understand the potential of growth and scope. Depending on the end users/ applications, this report sheds light on the status and outlook for key applications/end users, sales, market share and growth rate of Intelligent Road System (IRS) market for each and every application.
The Intelligent Road System is the tested route to mitigate the traffic congestion problem. It is an application that is designed to provide customized solutions to improve the transportation system. The major objective of this system is to evaluate, develop, analyze and integrate new technologies and concept to achieve the traffic efficacy.
The major growth driver of Intelligent Road System Market includes increasing concern about traffic congestion, increasing need of road safety improvements, and shifting of freight industry from unorganized to organized sector among others.
In 2018, the global Intelligent Road System (IRS) market size was 2580 million US$ and it is expected to reach 5920 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11.0% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Intelligent Road System (IRS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligent Road System (IRS) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Ricardo
TomTom
International BV
Siemen
WS Atkins
Kapsch Trafficcom
Q-Free ASA
EFKON
Iteris
Lanner Electronics
Roper Technologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Wireless Communication
Computational Technologies
Floating Car Data/ Floating Cellular Data
Sensing Technologies
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Emergency Vehicle Notification System
Automatic Road Enforcement
Variable Speed Limits
Collision Avoidance System
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Intelligent Road System (IRS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Intelligent Road System (IRS) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Intelligent Road System (IRS) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
