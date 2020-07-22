The global intelligent personal assistant market is expected to expand at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period, 2020–2026.An intelligent personal assistant is simply a software that can perform diverse tasks such as providing relevant information to queries, health monitoring, giving reminders of scheduled meetings etc. Assistants are available as smartphone (or other mobile device) applications and may also feature Internet of Things (IoT) integration. The main purpose of an intelligent virtual assistant is to answer questions asked by users. This may be done in a business environment, for example, on the business website, with a chat interface. On the mobile platform, as in the case of Apple’s Siri the intelligent virtual assistant is available as a call-button operated service where a voice asks the user and then responds to verbal input. Beyond the core utilities of an intelligent virtual assistant, companies are now exploring new platforms to enhance the use of it and one of the main elements of this involves adding personality.

A majority of the market players are focusing on expanding their product portfolio and regional presence with merger and acquisition and they are more willing to spend on innovations to enable intelligent virtual assistant usage across diverse applications. This trend is gradually picking pace, as more companies provide utilities such as self-service, access to internal employee guides, improved customer experience, and intelligent reporting. The intelligent virtual assistant acts as a crucial factor in mitigating driver distraction as several infotainment commands can be executed through voice-enabled intelligent virtual assistants. Companies are implementing the AI-based intelligent virtual assistant in vehicles that can perform tasks like suggesting the destinations based on the calendar and optimizing driver productivity by providing news, reading out emails, and messages

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

High adoption rate of technology, increase in number of smartphones, computer and tablet users, high standard of living, and high disposable income is considered to drive the global intelligent personal assistant market during the forecast period.

High cost, lack of new technology and availability of product are considered as restraints and it will hamper the growth of the global intelligent personal assistant market during the forecast period.

Introduction and adoption of technology across the globe can create opportunity and this will boost the growth of the global intelligent personal assistant market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The world leading players in the global intelligent personal assistant market include Google Inc., Apple Inc., Microsoft, Amazon, Baidu, IBM, AO, Nuance, Facebook Inc., Artificial Solutions

The global intelligent personal assistant market has been segmented on the basis of

Platform

Smartphones

Tablets

Computers

Technology

Voice Recognition

Natural Language Processing & Deep Learning

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Intelligent Personal Assistant Market Overview Global Intelligent Personal Assistant Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Intelligent Personal Assistant Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Intelligent Personal Assistant Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Intelligent Personal Assistant Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Intelligent Personal Assistant Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Intelligent Personal Assistant Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Intelligent Personal Assistant Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Intelligent Personal Assistant Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Intelligent Personal Assistant Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

