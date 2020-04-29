GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL POWER LINE COMMUNICATION MARKET 2020 IN-DEPTH RESEARCH ANALYSIS REPORT BY INDUSTRY SIZE-SHARE, KEY-PLAYERS, STATISTICS, REGIONAL GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE CHALLENGES 2025

Global Industrial Power Line Communication Market

In industries, the electrical network is widely spread and need to control rapid to avoid losses. Increasing advanced technology in device communication is leading the power line communication market in industries to grow. A recent device is invented which allows the communication between the power Supplier Company and their large industrial clients in order to lower the probability of power failures and communicates solely through Powerlines.

ACCESS THE PDF SAMPLE OF THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/REQUEST-SAMPLE/2588579

In industrial environment, the main source of interference and attenuation come from electric motors and their controllers such as Inverters. The electric motor is the core of the majority of industrial machinery and its role in the PLC channel must be take into account. The motor control through inverters is also a problem due to the noise generated by power switching.

There are several industrial applications that are benefited by using latest technology such as modern lighting devices with powerline communication change the traditional lighting in buildings and deployment of sensors network. The DC/AC-BUS controls individually multiple lights, sensing of temperature, smoke detectors, motion sensing etc over single powerline. It can actuate and control each light fixture intensity and color while reading a status of sensors attached to this powerline.

Global Industrial Power Line Communication Market

The graph shows the UD spending on the smart grid by the project. In 2017, expenditure on smart metering is approx. 1.2billion U.S. dollars.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented by Frequency into Narrowband and Broadband.

Broadband PLC is applicable for high-speed broadband network connections such as to the Internet which generally operates at higher frequencies (1.8–250 MHz), high data rates (up to 100s of Mbps) and is used in shorter-range applications.

Narrowband PLC is appropriate for applications that need narrowband control or low-bandwidth data collection where low cost and high reliability are essential. It generally operates at lower frequencies (3–500 kHz), lower data rates (up to 100s of kbps) and has longer range (up to several kilometers), which can be extended using repeaters.

The narrowband is a growing segment in the global Industrial Power Line Communication market due to rising demand for narrowband technology products from energy management and increasing use of smart grid application in home automation.

By Application, the market is segmented into Energy Management & smart Grid and Indoor Networking. The energy management and smart grid application is the leading segment in Industrial Power Line Communication due to growing demand for smart metering & smart grids in different substation communication applications.

By Solutions, the market is segmented into PLC over AC lines and PLC over DC lines. The PLC over AC lines segment is leading the market and expected to grow because of the popularity of PLC adoption in smart grid applications. However, narrowband PLC over DC lines is also gaining ground in home networking, lighting and solar applications as well as in transportation vehicles (electronic controls in airplanes, automobiles and trains). The use of PLC in these applications reduces wiring complexity, weight, and ultimately cost of communications.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and RoW. Europe is dominating the global powerline communication market due to the advanced metering application and increasing government initiatives for the deployment of smart meters. In Europe, Italy has the largest scale of smart meters in Industrial Power Line Communication.

Some leading players in Industrial Power Line Communication are ABB, Siemens, Cypress Conductor, Texas Instruments, and Schneider Electric.

Here are some of the recent developments in the market:

In Jun 2017, Richmond Capital acquired SmartLabs to make powerline communication great for home automation.

In Feb 2018, AMETEK Power Instruments, a leading player in Power Line Communications for electric utilities has introduced the Smart-Gap product which revolutionizes the method to clear surges on power line carrier systems.

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.

The report profiles the following companies, which includes ABB, Siemens, Cypress Conductor, Texas Instruments, Schneider Electric, Hubbell Power Systems, ST Microelectronics, Ametek, Sigma Designs, and General Electric.

Scope of the Report:

By Solutions

PLC over AC lines

PLC over DC lines

By Application

Energy Management and Smart Grid

Indoor Networking

Why purchase the report?

Visualize the composition of the Industrial Power Line Communication market across each indication, in terms of type and applications, highlighting the key commercial assets and players.

Identify commercial opportunities in Industrial Power Line Communication by analyzing trends and co-development deals.

This is the most comprehensive study on Industrial Power Line Communication to date.

Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the Industrial Power Line Communication market – level 4/5 segmentation

PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study

Product mapping in excel for the key Industrial Power Line Communication products of all major market players

Target Audience

Raw Material Suppliers/ Buyers

Product Suppliers/ Buyers

Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

Education & Research Institutes

Research Professionals

Emerging Companies

Manufacturers

BROWSE THE FULL REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/REPORTS/INDEX/GLOBAL-INDUSTRIAL-POWER-LINE-COMMUNICATION-MARKET-SIZE-TRENDS-COMPETITIVE-ANALYSIS-MARKET-SHARE-AND-FORECASTS-2018-2025

Table of Contents

1.Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

2.Headlines & Trends

2.1 Headlines

2.2 Key Trends & Developments

3.Industry Analysis

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Market Restraints

3.3 Porters five forces Analysis

3.3.1 Buyer power

3.3.2 Supplier power

3.3.3 Industry Competition

3.3.4 Threat of new entrant

3.3.5 Threat of Substitutes

4.Segmentation

4.1 By Frequency

4.1.1 Narrowband

4.1.2 Broadband

4.2 By Solutions

4.2.1 PLC over AC lines

4.2.2 PLC over DC lines

4.3 By Application

4.3.1 Energy Management and Smart grid

4.3.2 Indoor Networking

5.Geographic Analysis

5.1. North America

5.1.1 The USA

5.1.2 Canada

5.1.3 Mexico

5.1.4 Rest of North America

5.2 Europe

5.2.1 Germany

5.2.2 France

5.2.3 The UK

5.2.4 Italy

5.2.5 Spain

5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.1 China

5.3.2 Japan

5.3.3 India

5.3.4 Australia

5.3.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

5.4 South America

5.4.1 Brazil

5.4.2 Argentina

5.4.3 Rest of South America

5.5 RoW

6.Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Company Benchmarking

6.3 Key Strategies Adopted by Major Companies

7.Company Profiles*

7.1 ABB

7.2 Siemens

7.3 Cypress Conductor

7.4 Texas Instruments

7.5 Schneider Electric

7.6 Hubbell Power Systems

7.7 ST Microelectronics

7.8 Ametek

7.9 Sigma Designs

7.10 General Electric

8.Appendix

8.1 Sources

8.2 List of Charts/Tables

8.3 Expert Panel Validation

8.4 Disclaimer

8.5 Contact Us

*Note: Additional Company Profiles will be included on request

DIRECT PURCHASE THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACT/PURCHASE-SINGLE-USER/2588579

ABOUT US:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

CONTACT US:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155