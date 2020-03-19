Global Industrial Gloves Market Expected to Grow with a CAGR of 12.7% Over the Forecast Period, 2019-2025 – BlueWeaveConsulting.com

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the global Industrial Gloves market is anticipated to worth USD 9,287 million in 2019, with a CAGR of 12.7% during 2019-2025. Industrial Gloves are designed to protect from heat, electricity, friction, abrasion, puncture, cut, etc., and are majorly used in various industries for protection purposes. Employee safety and sanitary conditions in the industries fuel the demand for the industrial hand gloves market.

The key factors, such as increasing consciousness to improve labor protection from accidental risk at the workplace, are fueling the demand for industrial safety gloves. The presence of manufacturing industries, coupled with strict rules and regulations on industrial safety, is anticipated to remain as the key factor for driving the growth of the industrial gloves market. With the advancement in technology, the manufacturer and entrants are adopting new strategies in their products and employ cost reduction to maintain and influence market position.

The key players operating in the global industrial gloves market include Honeywell International Inc., 3M Corporation, Top Glove Corporation Berhad, Ansell, Hartalega, Kossan Rubber, SHOWA, Rubberex (M) Sdn, Superior Glove, Towa Corporation, Southern Gloves Inc., and Marvel Glove Industries. Most of the key players are engaged in adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and new product development to increase their global market share.

The materials used global industrial gloves market are nitrile, rubber, vinyl, neoprene, and polyethylene. Growing innovation in nitrile gloves is anticipated to drive the Nitrile market worldwide. Additionally, nitrile gloves are gaining popularity and widely adopted in various healthcare and chemical manufacturing industries due to their allergy-free properties, durable nature, and puncture resistance. Moreover, the key players of the disposable industrial gloves are focusing on R&D to improve their production capacity to fulfill the growing demand for disposable gloves from various industries. Besides, major companies are acquiring small players from developing economies to strengthen their presence in the potential regions. The manufacturing sector extensively uses nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR), a copolymer of acrylonitrile and butadiene. These products are commonly used in commercial applications requiring oil resistance from mineral oils, petroleum oils, vegetable oils, acids, abrasions, and water due to the exceptional resistance of nitrile from oils.

North America dominated the global industrial gloves market and is expected to hold dominance over the coming years, followed by Europe. North America is showing dominance due to huge end-user industries owing to the strict regulations for the safety of the laborers. Besides the proliferation of the construction industry, a rapid expansion of industries such as food service, biotechnology, and pharmaceuticals will fuel the growth of gloves in this region. The strict governmental regulations in the U.S. have resulted in a growing demand for industrial gloves in the region of North America. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region and also the largest producer of rubber. The easy availability of natural rubber has led the region as the leading manufacturer of industrial safety gloves in the global market.

