Global Industrial Ethernet Cables Market 2020 By Current Trends, Increasing Demand, Business Opportunities, Applications, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2023

The worldwide market for Industrial Ethernet Cables is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Traditionally the industrial networks were managed separately from enterprise networks, and they were communicating via different switches routers and protocols. Enterprise networks include data routing, e-mail networks, Internet & intranet servers. However, with the implementation of Ethernet cables across all network layers has allowed a reliable, fast and real-time communication of data. They can carry data from factory floors to the enterprise resource planning layers with higher bandwidth, and as a result of these, the market for Ethernet cable is anticipated to grow over the forecast period.

Cabling is the passive infrastructure of industrial Ethernet. It is vital to maintaining reliable transmission of critical data over industrial networks for most manufacturing processes. As a wide variety of industrial Ethernet cables are now available, the choice of cable depends on environmental conditions and system life expectancy. Ethernet-based protocols like PROFINET and Ethernet/IP are being increasingly incorporated in automation technologies, such as a programmable logic controller (PLC) communication and industrial robots.

Top Players:

Belden

General Cable

Nexans

SAB Brockskes

Siemon

Alpha Wire

Anixter

B&B Electronics

Biadi

Datafield

Fastlink

Gore

Harting

Hitachi Cable

L-com

Panduit

Polycab

Premium-Line Systems

Prysmian Group

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

The Global Industrial Ethernet Cables Market report provides data covering market competition, production, revenue, export, import, supply, consumption, market overview, market analysis by applications and market effect factors analysis. These reports are derived with market intelligence, economy and equity. The report offers operational advisory and business intelligence on ‘Industrial Ethernet Cables Market’, emphasizing on emerging business models, disruptive technologies along with precedent analysis and success case studies. It also covers the demand-supply gap, challenges and niche segments in the ecosystem.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Copper cables

Fiber optic cables

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial

Broadcast

Enterprise

IT & Network Security

Others

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1, to describe Industrial Ethernet Cables Market Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Industrial Ethernet Cables, with sales, revenue, and price of Industrial Ethernet Cables Market, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Industrial Ethernet Cables Market, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Industrial Ethernet Cables market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Industrial Ethernet Cables sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

