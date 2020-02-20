Global Industrial Automation Market in Emerging Economies will witness a CAGR of 8.8% By 2027 | Yokogawa India Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., WIKA Instruments India Pvt. Ltd., Azbil Corporation, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd,

Global industrial automation market is to register a substantial CAGR of 8.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the adoption of industrial robots in manufacturing sector for fast production capacities. An industrial automation service operates machinery and different processes through controlled system such as computers, robots, control systems and information technologies. Automation is the key to standardize manufacturing, fast production, cost reduction, product quality and minimizing cost and many more facilities. It reduces the dependency on manual labor in different industries and ensures pace for mass production with superior performance as compared to humans.

Industrial Automation market report provides the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Industrial Automation document delivers an extensive research on the current conditions of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects from various points of views. The numerical and statistical data has been denoted in the graphical format for a clear understanding of facts and figures.

Global industrial automation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of industrial automation market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major competitors currently working in global industrial automation market are Emerson Electric Co., ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Endress+Hauser Management AG, Yokogawa India Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., WIKA Instruments India Pvt. Ltd., Azbil Corporation, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd, 3D Systems, Inc., HP Development Company, L.P., FANUC CORPORATION, Stratasys Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd., Tegan Innovations, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Chaos Prime, Dwyer Instruments, Inc. and others

Global Industrial Automation Market By Component (Industrial Robots, Machine Vision, Control Valves, Field Instruments, Human–Machine Interface, Industrial PC, Sensors, Industrial 3D Printing), Solution (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Distributed Control System (DCS), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Functional Safety, Plant Asset Management (PAM)), Industry (Process Industry, Discrete Industry), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

