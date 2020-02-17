Global Identity Governance and Administration Market To Develop New Growth Story | Major Giants are SAP, Broadcom; Atos SE; Omada A/S; Oracle; Core Security

While generating this finest Identity Governance and Administration market research report, marketing administration has taken into account the minds of their target markets, their feelings, their preferences, their attitudes, convictions and value systems with a formalized and managerial approach. The report is a great resource, which provides current and upcoming technical and financial details of the industry. The market report is a truthful source of information that offers a telescopic view of the current market trends, situations, opportunities and status. Global Identity Governance and Administration market report estimates CAGR values in percentages that designate the rise or fall occurring in the market for a particular product for the specific forecast period.

According to the latest research, global demand for Identity Governance and Administration Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.63 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 11.94 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 16.06% in the forecast period. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth in demand from various enterprises for controlling the information and auditing the functions their employees have access to.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Presence of strict regulations and compliances and the need for various organizations to comply with these regulations is positively driving the growth of the market

Benefits associated with the implementation of these technologies which result in higher effectiveness and efficiency in process of identification

Key Market Competitors: Identity Governance and Administration Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the identity governance and administration market are IBM Corporation; Broadcom; Atos SE; Omada A/S; Oracle; Core Security, A HelpSystems Company; AlertEnterprise; One Identity LLC; SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc.; SAP SE; Microsoft; RSA Security LLC; Evidian; Saviynt Inc.; Hitachi ID Systems, Inc.; SecureAuth Corporation and Micro Focus.

To comprehend Global Identity Governance and Administration market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Identity Governance and Administration market is analyzed across major global regions. DBMR also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

What Porter’s Five Forces of Competitive Analysis Provides?

Supplier power:- An assessment of how easy it is for suppliers to drive up prices. This is driven by the: number of suppliers of each essential input; uniqueness of their product or service; relative size and strength of the supplier; and cost of switching from one supplier to another.

Buyer power:- An assessment of how easy it is for buyers to drive prices down. This is driven by the: number of buyers in the market; importance of each individual buyer to the organisation; and cost to the buyer of switching from one supplier to another. If a business has just a few powerful buyers, they are often able to dictate terms.

Competitive rivalry:- The main driver is the number and capability of competitors in the market. Many competitors, offering undifferentiated products and services, will reduce market attractiveness.

Threat of substitution:- Where close substitute products exist in a market, it increases the likelihood of customers switching to alternatives in response to price increases. This reduces both the power of suppliers and the attractiveness of the market.

Threat of new entry:- Profitable markets attract new entrants, which erodes profitability. Unless incumbents have strong and durable barriers to entry, for example, patents, economies of scale, capital requirements or government policies, then profitability will decline to a competitive rate.

Five forces analysis helps organizations to understand the factors affecting profitability in a specific industry, and can help to inform decisions relating to: whether to enter a specific industry; whether to increase capacity in a specific industry; and developing competitive strategies.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. announced various updates for their SaaS solution (Software as a Solution), termed as “IdentityNow” which will result in higher effectiveness in compliances along with the security issues. The major update including the Dynamic Discovery Engine, which helps in ease of operation for policy creation, along with offering identity associated objectives and faster identification reviews.

In October 2016, Atos SE announced the launch of their Identity and Access Governance solution through their Bull brand with the market name of “Evidian Identity Governance and Administration”. The product designed for medium and large-sized organizations offers user and rights lifecycle management processes along with risk and governance tools for reduction of operational liabilities and adhering to the various compliances.

Market Dynamics:

Key Insights that Study is going to provide:

The 360-degree Identity Governance and Administration overview based on a global and regional level

Market Share & Sales Revenue by Key Players & Emerging Regional Players

Competitors – In this section, various Identity Governance and Administration industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

A separate chapter on Market Entropy to gain insights on Leaders aggressiveness towards market [Merger & Acquisition / Recent Investment and Key Developments]

Patent Analysis** No of patents / Trademark filed in recent years.

Forecast information will drive strategic, innovative and profitable business plans and SWOT analysis of players will pave the way for growth opportunities, risk analysis, investment feasibility and recommendations

Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Identity Governance and Administration Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part

Production Analysis – Production of the Identity Governance and Administration is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Identity Governance and Administration Market key players is also covered.

Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Identity Governance and Administration Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Other analyses – Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the Identity Governance and Administration Market

Competitive Landscape: Company profile for listed players with SWOT Analysis, Business Overview, Product/Services Specification, Business Headquarter, Downstream Buyers and Upstream Suppliers.

Some extract from Table of Contents

Overview of Global Identity Governance and Administration Market

Identity Governance and Administration Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type

Identity Governance and Administration Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application

Identity Governance and Administration Size (Value) Comparison by Region

Identity Governance and Administration Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate

Identity Governance and Administration Competitive Situation and Trends

Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments

Players/Suppliers, Sales Area

Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Identity Governance and Administration

Global Identity Governance and Administration Manufacturing Cost Analysis

The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping

