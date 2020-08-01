The global hyperloop technology market is projected to is projected to reach at USD 6,000 million by 2026 and expand at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the rising demand for faster, cheaper, and safer modes of transportation, and rising environmental concerns.

The idea of Hyperloop technology was put forth by Elon Musk. Hyperloop technology revolves around the idea of building an ultra-high-speed ground transportation system. In a hyperloop system, specially vacuumed tubes are built over or underground in which pods can travel at high speed. Such systems can utilize various features such as electromagnetic motors and air bearings. Hyperloop systems have many advantages over conventional transportation systems. Hyperloop systems offer a much faster and cheaper alternative to other forms of transportation. These systems are also very secure and immune to even natural disaster.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

High speed of hyperloop technology in comparison to other modes of transportation is fueling the growth of the market.

Increasing awareness towards the consequences of air pollution caused by the conventional transportation modes and rising level of exposure to traffic & noise drives the adoption of hyperloop technology. This is hence boosting the market growth.

Factors such as such as minimum cost, energy-efficient approaches are attracting investors towards it which is driving the growth of hyperloop market.

Safety & security concerns of passengers are expected to hinder the market growth

Lack of awareness and regulations over the technology is also expected to slow down the growth rate of the market.

Heavy investments in R&D, growing number of market players, increasing capital investment, and rapid industrialization around the world is going to foster the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies in the global hyperloop technology market include Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Hyperloop One, SpaceX, TransPod Inc., Hyperloop UC, and AECOM India Pvt. Ltd. Other prominent players in the market include Badgerloop, Hyperloop India, Delft Hyperloop, Hyperloop UPV, WARR Hyperloop, AZLoop, DGWHyperloop, and VicHyper.

The global hyperloop technology market has been segmented on the basis of

Carriage Types

Passenger

Cargo/Freight

Transportation Systems

Tube

Propulsion

Capsule

Route

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Table of Contents

