Global Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate Tablets Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027

Hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets are enlisted on the World Health Organization (WHO) list of essential medicines. As an antimalarial drug its mechanism of action comprises increasing the lysosomal pH of the antigen-presenting cells. In the treatment of autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus erythematosus it has been reported to block the toll-like receptor signals to reduce the inflammation. Currently it is under investigation for its therapeutic efficacy for the treatment of COVID-19 infection.

Hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets are still considered as a first-line drug therapy for geographical regions where chloroquine resistance is not reported. The posology associated with malaria treatment is 400mg weekly starting 2 weeks before exposure and is continued for 4 weeks after leaving the endemic area. It is successfully employed as a DMARD medicine for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis with the dosage of 400-600 mg/day in the BID, used in combination with corticosteroids or salicylates for better results. The drug also finds application in the treatment of lupus erythematosus in which the drug posology is 200mg single dose per day.

Hospital pharmacies are spearheading the end-user segment for hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets market. It favors the capability of dispensing a different dose of hydroxychloroquine for different age group patients to prevent overdose toxicity which is fatal. Retail pharmacy is quite popular in the developing regions owing to the presence of a huge generic market for hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets which are sold at cheap price and it caters to the medical needs of patients residing in remote locations.

Middle East and Africa are currently leading the geography segment for hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets market. The rising prevalence of malarial infection in the sub-Saharan region responsible for 93% of all known mortality associated with malaria causes tremendous demand for hydroxychloroquine which is still used as a first-line drug therapy. The region receives free medical aid from regulatory bodies such as WHO, Red Cross, etc. for the treatment of malarial infection. Latin America represents the second-largest regional market on account of the presence of a large rain forest area which is a teeming growing for malarial infection. Asia Pacific is keen to register impressive market growth during the forecast period on account of the presence of tropical and subtropical climate in SE Asian countries which favors the spread of malaria-infected mosquitos, furthermore, the cheap generic market further propels the hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets market growth. In developed regions such as North America and Europe it is used for the treatment of autoimmune disease.

Pharmaceutical companies actively engaged in the manufacturing of hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets are Mylan Labs Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi SA., Sandoz, IPCA Laboratories Ltd., Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Cadila Healthcare, Bristol Laboratories Ltd., AvKARE, Inc. and Covis Pharmaceutcials, Inc.

