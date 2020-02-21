Global High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Market 2020, Detailed Study by Current Trends, Growth Analysis, Application, Components, Market Share, Investment and Business Outlook

This information about the ‘Global High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Market 2020’ is helpful in delivering the understanding of the development of the market growth. In addition, information of this market in the report will permit setting the standard for the vendors of new participants in the industry. To provide effective research, report of the market has considered the period from 2020-2025 as the base year and the prehistoric year consistently. Report on the above mentioned market mainly predicts for the period of 2020-2025. Based on historical data, an intense analysis for the estimated period is produced for superior expansion of the global High-Capacity Radio (HCR) market.

This report covers High-Capacity Radio (HCR) market from the bottom line, starting from its definition. Later, it segments the market on various criteria to give a depth of understanding on the various product types and pricing structures and applications. Each and every segment is examined carefully by factoring in sales, revenue and market size in order to understand the potential of growth and scope. Depending on the end users/ applications, this report sheds light on the status and outlook for key applications/end users, sales, market share and growth rate of High-Capacity Radio (HCR) market for each and every application.

High-capacity radio is a highly ruggedized and small-form factor radio that provides high bandwidth througput across long distances applying point-to-point(PtP) microwave wireless technology.

The HCR is a small form-factor and highly ruggedized tactical radio that delivers high bandwidth throughput over long distances using point-to-point microwave wireless technology. The radio’s dramatic increase in bandwidth capability over previous generation radios is expected to accelerate the adoption of handheld devices and next-generation applications at the tactical edge, a key trend within many militaries around the world.

In 2018, the global High-Capacity Radio (HCR) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global High-Capacity Radio (HCR) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the High-Capacity Radio (HCR) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Aviat Networks, Inc. (USA)

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel)

Exelis, Inc. (USA)

Filtronic plc (UK)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

Nokia Solutions and Networks (Finland)

Radwin (Israel)

Rolta India Ltd. (India)

Selex ES S.p.A (Italy)

TELEFUNKEN (Germany)

Westica Communications Ltd. (UK)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Normal use

Speical use

Market segment by Application, split into

Residential

Military

Commerical

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global High-Capacity Radio (HCR) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the High-Capacity Radio (HCR) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of High-Capacity Radio (HCR) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Normal use

1.4.3 Speical use

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Military

1.5.4 Commerical

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Market Size

2.2 High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Key Players in United States

5.3 United States High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Market Size by Type

5.4 United States High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Key Players in China

7.3 China High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Market Size by Type

7.4 China High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Key Players in India

10.3 India High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Market Size by Type

10.4 India High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Aviat Networks, Inc. (USA)

12.1.1 Aviat Networks, Inc. (USA) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Introduction

12.1.4 Aviat Networks, Inc. (USA) Revenue in High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Aviat Networks, Inc. (USA) Recent Development

12.2 Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel)

12.2.1 Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Introduction

12.2.4 Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel) Revenue in High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel) Recent Development

12.3 Exelis, Inc. (USA)

12.3.1 Exelis, Inc. (USA) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Introduction

12.3.4 Exelis, Inc. (USA) Revenue in High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Exelis, Inc. (USA) Recent Development

12.4 Filtronic plc (UK)

12.4.1 Filtronic plc (UK) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Introduction

12.4.4 Filtronic plc (UK) Revenue in High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Filtronic plc (UK) Recent Development

12.5 NEC Corporation (Japan)

12.5.1 NEC Corporation (Japan) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Introduction

12.5.4 NEC Corporation (Japan) Revenue in High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 NEC Corporation (Japan) Recent Development

12.6 Nokia Solutions and Networks (Finland)

12.6.1 Nokia Solutions and Networks (Finland) Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Introduction

12.6.4 Nokia Solutions and Networks (Finland) Revenue in High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Nokia Solutions and Networks (Finland) Recent Development

12.7 Radwin (Israel)

12.7.1 Radwin (Israel) Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Introduction

12.7.4 Radwin (Israel) Revenue in High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Radwin (Israel) Recent Development

12.8 Rolta India Ltd. (India)

12.8.1 Rolta India Ltd. (India) Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Introduction

12.8.4 Rolta India Ltd. (India) Revenue in High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Rolta India Ltd. (India) Recent Development

12.9 Selex ES S.p.A (Italy)

12.9.1 Selex ES S.p.A (Italy) Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Introduction

12.9.4 Selex ES S.p.A (Italy) Revenue in High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Selex ES S.p.A (Italy) Recent Development

12.10 TELEFUNKEN (Germany)

12.10.1 TELEFUNKEN (Germany) Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Introduction

12.10.4 TELEFUNKEN (Germany) Revenue in High-Capacity Radio (HCR) Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 TELEFUNKEN (Germany) Recent Development

12.11 Westica Communications Ltd. (UK)

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

