“GLOBAL HEMOGLOBINOPATHIES MARKET TO REFLECT IMPRESSIVE GROWTH RATE BY 2026|SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD, NEXCELOM BIOSCIENCE LLC, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, PERKINELMER INC.,”

hemoglobinopathies is a professional and in depth market report that focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, possible sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis of healthcare industry. It shows that the rise in market value is generally attributed to the rising growth of the applicable industries and the subsequent rise in demand of applications. The hemoglobinopathies market analysis gives an examination of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest growth amid the approximate forecast frame. The competitive landscape section of the hemoglobinopathies report brings into light a clear insight about the market share analysis of major industry players.

HEMOGLOBINOPATHIES MARKET IS EXPECTED TO RISE TO AN ESTIMATED VALUE OF USD 12.75 BILLION BY 2026, REGISTERING A CAGR OF 10.45% IN THE FORECAST PERIOD OF 2019-2026. HIGH PREVALENCE OF HEMOGLOBINOPATHIES IS THE MAJOR FACTOR FOR THE GROWTH OF THIS MARKET.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global hemoglobinopathies market are Abbott, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, Nexcelom Bioscience LLC, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, PerkinElmer Inc., Siemens, Sysmex Corporation, Novartis AG, Medunik USA Inc, Emmaus Medical, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ApoPharma Inc, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Gamida Cell, Biogen, Acceleron Pharma, Inc, Sangamo Therapeutics, CELGENE CORPORATION.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2016, Sangamo BioSciences, Inc announced the transfer of zinc finger nuclease (ZFN)-mediated genome editing program for hemoglobinopathies to Bioverativ. This helps the Bioverativ to meet the rising medical need of patient with blood disorders. It will also help the company to advance these programs. This program is very useful to treat two blood disorders, beta- thalassemia and sickle cell disease.

In January 2014, Biogen Idec and Sangamo BioSciences together announced the launch of their new platform for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD) and beta thalassemia. This collaboration will help the Biogen to expand their business and to provide treatment to the patients with serious inherited hematologic conditions.

Market Drivers

Rising awareness about hemoglobinopathies among consumer is driving the market growth

Improvement in healthcare infrastructure is driving the market

Increasing blood cancer cases among population is driving the growth of this market.

Favorable government programs related to hemoglobinopathies will propel the market

Market Restraints

Availability of diagnostics alternative of hemoglobinopathies will also restraint the market growth

Lack of proper diagnostics test will hamper the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Hemoglobinopathies Market

By Indication

Sickle Cell Disease

Beta Thalassemia

Alpha Thalassemia

By End- User

Hospitals

Diagnostics Laboratories

Clinics

By Test Type

Routine Red Blood Cell (RBC) Count

Genetic Testing

Hemoglobin by High Performance Liquid Chromatography

Hemoglobin Isoelectric Focusing (Hb IEF)

Hemoglobin electrophoresis (Hb ELP)

Hemoglobin Solubility Test

By Pipeline Therapeutics

NiCord, ZFP Transcription Factors

ALN-TMP

Drug Targeting PRMT5

Drug Targeting Protein Arginine Methyltransferase 5

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

