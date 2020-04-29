Global Healthcare Staffing Market: Accurate Market Size and CAGR Forecasts Up to 2026: Adecco, Almost Family, AMN Healthcare

Global Healthcare Staffing Market Latest Research Report 2020:

Los Angeles, United State- QY Research has published a latest and most trending report on Healthcare Staffing Market offers detailed value chain assessment, comprehensive study on market dynamics including drivers, restraints and opportunities, recent trends, and industry performance analysis. Furthermore, it digs deep into critical aspects of key subjects such as market competition, regional growth, and market segmentation so that readers could gain a sound understanding of the global Healthcare Staffing market.

The global Healthcare Staffing market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025

Top Key Players of the Global Healthcare Staffing Market are: Adecco, Almost Family, AMN Healthcare, CHG Management, Cross Country Healthcare, Syneos Health, Maxim Healthcare Services, TeamHealth (Blackstone), Jackson Healthcare, Accountable Healthcare Staffing, Aureus Medical Group (C&A Industries), Aya Healthcare, Favorite Healthcare Staffing, InGenesis, Healthcare Staffing Services, Medical Solutions, HealthTrust Workforce Solutions, Supplemental Health Care, Trustaff, EmCare,

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Healthcare Staffing market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Healthcare Staffing Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Major Classification are follows:

Allied Health

Nurses

Physicians

Healthcare Executives

Administrative Medical Staff



Major Application are follows:

Hospitals

Pharma

Government

Others



Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

We provide detailed product mapping and analysis of various market scenarios. Our analysts are experts in providing in-depth analysis and breakdown of the business of key market leaders. We keep a close eye on recent developments and follow latest company news related to different players operating in the global Healthcare Staffing market. This helps us to deeply analyze companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study that will help you to stay on top of the competition.

Table of Contents:

Healthcare Staffing Market Report by Company, Regions, Types and Applications, Global Status and Forecast to 2025

1 Industry Overview of Healthcare Staffing

1.1 Healthcare Staffing Market Overview

1.1.1 Healthcare Staffing Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Healthcare Staffing Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 North America

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

1.2.5 Central & South America

1.2.6 Middle East & Africa

1.3 Healthcare Staffing Market by Type

1.3.1 Global Healthcare Staffing Revenue (Million US$) and Growth Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Global Healthcare Staffing Revenue Market Share by Type in 2018

1.3.3 Allied Health

1.3.4 Nurses

1.3.5 Physicians

1.3.6 Healthcare Executives

1.3.7 Administrative Medical Staff

1.4 Healthcare Staffing Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Hospitals

1.4.2 Pharma

1.4.3 Government

1.4.4 Others

2 Global Healthcare Staffing Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Global Healthcare Staffing Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2014-2019)

2.2 Competitive Status

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

3.1 Adecco

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Healthcare Staffing Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Almost Family

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Healthcare Staffing Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 AMN Healthcare

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Healthcare Staffing Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 CHG Management

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Healthcare Staffing Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Cross Country Healthcare

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Healthcare Staffing Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Syneos Health

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Healthcare Staffing Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Maxim Healthcare Services

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Healthcare Staffing Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 TeamHealth (Blackstone)

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Healthcare Staffing Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Jackson Healthcare

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Healthcare Staffing Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Accountable Healthcare Staffing

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Healthcare Staffing Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 Aureus Medical Group (C&A Industries)

3.12 Aya Healthcare

3.13 Favorite Healthcare Staffing

3.14 InGenesis

3.15 Healthcare Staffing Services

3.16 Medical Solutions

3.17 HealthTrust Workforce Solutions

3.18 Supplemental Health Care

3.19 Trustaff

3.20 EmCare

4 Global Healthcare Staffing Market Size by Type and Application (2014-2019)

4.1 Global Healthcare Staffing Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Healthcare Staffing Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

4.3 Potential Application of Healthcare Staffing in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Healthcare Staffing

5 North America Healthcare Staffing Development Status and Outlook

5.1 North America Healthcare Staffing Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 North America Healthcare Staffing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

5.3 North America Healthcare Staffing Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

6 Europe Healthcare Staffing Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Healthcare Staffing Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Europe Healthcare Staffing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

6.3 Europe Healthcare Staffing Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

7 China Healthcare Staffing Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Healthcare Staffing Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 China Healthcare Staffing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

7.3 China Healthcare Staffing Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

8 Rest of Asia Pacific Healthcare Staffing Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Healthcare Staffing Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Healthcare Staffing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

8.3 Rest of Asia Pacific Healthcare Staffing Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

9 Central & South America Healthcare Staffing Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Central & South America Healthcare Staffing Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Central & South America Healthcare Staffing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

9.3 Central & South America Healthcare Staffing Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

10 Middle East & Africa Healthcare Staffing Development Status and Outlook

10.1 Middle East & Africa Healthcare Staffing Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Healthcare Staffing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Healthcare Staffing Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2019-2025)

11.1 Global Healthcare Staffing Market Size by Regions (2019-2025)

11.1.1 North America Healthcare Staffing Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Europe Healthcare Staffing Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.3 China Healthcare Staffing Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Healthcare Staffing Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.5 Central & South America Healthcare Staffing Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.6 Middle East & Africa Healthcare Staffing Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Healthcare Staffing Market Size by Type (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Healthcare Staffing Market Size by Application (2019-2025)

12 Healthcare Staffing Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Research Finding /Conclusion

14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

