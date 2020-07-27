The global healthcare flexible packaging market, is expected to reach USD 36 billion, expanding at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period 2020–2026. The major reasons behind the growth of the market are increasing demand from pharmaceutical industry, rising demand form medical device manufacturing industry, and its various properties which makes it quite useful in the market. Some of the properties are it is light weight, shipping friendly, produces less waste, and helps in protecting the products.

The progress of the packaging industry, will be led by technologically-driven innovation, and will continue to trend, as an instrument to lead in the coming years. The newly found areas of interest, of numerous end-use industries, and the packaging industry is e-Commerce which requires a continuous upshift, in investments to target the niche demands of these industries. Healthcare packaging a lucrative end-use segment of the packaging industry, which has been growing at a rapid rate, given the impact of doorstep delivery on consumers. As the innovation scale migrates, towards a higher range in the healthcare industry, coupled with the advent of customized-drug development, the manufacturers of healthcare flexible packaging are stepping up their efforts to devise solutions, flexible and competent enough to produce drugs in small batches.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

The increasing use of plastic as a packaging material, in the healthcare market, is a driving factor for the growth of the healthcare flexible packaging market.

Surge in demand from pharmaceutical industry, is a reason behind the growth of the flexible packaging market.

Rising demand form medical device manufacturing industry, is expected to have a positive impact in the growth of the flexible packaging market.

The wide variety of offers which the products provide, is a driving factor for the growth of the flexible packaging market.

The material provides various advantages such as in increasing shelf life of the product, lightweight, and consuming less quantity of material. These are anticipated to have a positive impact in the growth of the market.

The rising development, in the field of plastic industry, such as development of eco friendly paper, is expected to drive the flexible packaging market.

The stringent regulations, imposed by the governments around the world regarding the use of plastics and its harmful effects on the environment is expected to be a hindrance in the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players, which operate in the global healthcare flexible packaging market, are quite a few in number. Some of them are

Catalent Pharma Solutions

Amcor Limited

Bemis Company, Inc.

Dätwyler Holdings

Becton Dickinson & Company

Berry Global, Inc.

Klöckner Pentaplast Europe GmbH & Co. KG

Mondi Group

Westrock Company

Sonoco Products Company

The market leaders are looking for various strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, and product development to continue their market dominance.

The global healthcare flexible packaging market, has been segmented on the basis of

Products:

High Barrier Films

Lids & Labels

Pouches & Bags

Seals

Wraps

Others

Material Types:

Aluminum

Paper

Plastics

Others

End-users:

Contract Packaging

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Implant Manufacturing

Medical Device Manufacturing

Others

Regions:

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Table of Contents

