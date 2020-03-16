Global Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

Global Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance Industry
Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) insurance or Gap insurance is a type of auto insurance that car owners can buy to protect themselves against losses that can arise when the amount of compensation received from a total loss does not fully cover the amount the insured owes on the vehicle’s financing or lease agreement. This situation arises when the balance owed on a car loan is greater than the book value of the vehicle.
This report focuses on the global Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ALA
Admiral
AXA
Warranty Direct (BNP Paribas Cardif)
AAA
Nationwide
Allianz
Covéa Insurance
Direct Gap
InsuretheGap.com (Halo Insurance)
Motoreasy
Click4Gap
Esurance
USAA
Allstate
Progressive
Zurich Insurance
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Finance GAP Insurance
Return-to-invoice GAP Insurance
Vehicle Replacement GAP Insurance
Return-to-value GAP Insurance
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
