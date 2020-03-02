GLOBAL GREEN FLUORESCENT PROTEIN MARKET PROJECTED TO SHOW STRONG GROWTH BY 2026 | MERCK KGAA, NOVUS BIOLOGICALS, COSMO BIO CO.,LTD, BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC., SINO BIOLOGICAL INC

Green fluorescent protein market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.Extensively use of green fluorescent protein in biology, medicine and research is the major factor for the growth of the market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global green fluorescent protein market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Biocompare, Merck KGaA, Novus Biologicals, COSMO BIO co.,ltd, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Sino Biological Inc, General Electric, AnaSpec, Inc. and Takara Bio Inc among others.

Segmentation: Global Green Fluorescent Protein Market

By Types

(dsRed, eqFP611, Dronpa, TagRFPs, KFP, EosFP/IrisFP, Dendra),

Application

(Transcription Reporter, Förster Resonance Energy Transfer, Split EGFP, Biosensors, Cell Marking and Cell Selection, Fluorescence, Purification),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers

The stable and non-toxic nature of the green fluorescent protein is driving the growth of this market

Fusion of green fluorescent protein to other proteins does not alter their functions of locations which is driving the growth of this market

Significant advantage such as maintenance of fluorescence even after fixation with liquid is a driver for this market

Increasing awareness about the wide application of green fluorescent protein is driving the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Green fluorescent protein causes background autofluroesnce problem which is restraining the market growth

There is no opportunity for amplification as green fluorescent protein do not have associated enzymatic activity

