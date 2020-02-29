Global Green and Bio Solvents Market 2020, Size and Share, Growth Analysis, Top Trends and Forecast till 2025

Green solvents are environmentally friendly solvents or biosolvents derived from biomass, such as plants, trees or animals (the biomass can have undergone physical, chemical or biological treatment). Green & bio-based solvents are characterized by low toxicity, low miscibility, higher boiling point, less odor, and easy recycling process. Thus, green & bio-based solvents are eco-friendly. These properties or inherent advantages makes them suitable for usage in various applications.

The global Green and Bio Solvents market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.

Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:

Esters

Alcohols, diols & glycols

D-Limonene

Methyl Soyate

Others

Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF

Bioamber

Huntsman Corporation

E.I. Dupont De Nemours

The DOW Chemical Company

Vertec Biosolvents

Florida Chemicals Company

Cargill

Galactic

LyondellBasell

Gevo

Pinova Holding

Myriant

Solvay

Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:

Industrial & Domestic Cleaners

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of Research

1.1.1 Definition

Figure Green and Bio Solvents Picture

1.1.2 Specifications

Table Product Specifications of Green and Bio Solvents

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 by Type

Table Products Segment of Green and Bio Solvents

Table Global Green and Bio Solvents Market by Type, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

1.2.1.1 Esters

Table Esters Overview

1.2.1.2 Alcohols, diols & glycols

Table Alcohols, diols & glycols Overview

1.2.1.3 D-Limonene

Table D-Limonene Overview

1.2.1.4 Methyl Soyate

Table Methyl Soyate Overview

1.2.1.5 Others

Table Others Overview

1.2.2 by Application

Table Application Segment of Green and Bio Solvents

Table Global Green and Bio Solvents Market by Application, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

1.2.2.1 Industrial & Domestic Cleaners

Table Industrial & Domestic Cleaners Overview

1.2.2.2 Paints & Coatings

Table Paints & Coatings Overview

1.2.2.3 Adhesives

Table Adhesives Overview

1.2.2.4 Pharmaceuticals

Table Pharmaceuticals Overview

1.2.2.5 Cosmetics

Table Cosmetics Overview

1.2.3 by Regions

Table Global Green and Bio Solvents Market by Region, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

2 Industry Chain

2.1 Industry Chain Structure

Figure Industry Chain Structure of Green and Bio Solvents

2.2 Upstream

Table Cost of Green and Bio Solvents

Figure Manufacturing Process of Green and Bio Solvents

2.3 Market

2.3.1 SWOT

Figure SWOT of Green and Bio Solvents

2.3.2 Dynamics

Table Market Dynamics

3 Environmental Analysis

3.1 Policy

Table Policy of Green and Bio Solvents

3.2 Economic

Table GDP of Major Countries

3.3 Technology

Table Technology of Green and Bio Solvents

3.4 Market Entry

Table Market Entry of Green and Bio Solvents

4 Market Segmentation by Type

4.1 Market Size

4.1.1 Esters Market, 2013-2018

Figure Esters Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Esters Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Esters CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

4.1.2 Alcohols, diols & glycols Market, 2013-2018

Figure Alcohols, diols & glycols Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Alcohols, diols & glycols Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Alcohols, diols & glycols CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

4.1.3 D-Limonene Market, 2013-2018

Figure D-Limonene Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure D-Limonene Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table D-Limonene CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

4.1.4 Methyl Soyate Market, 2013-2018

Figure Methyl Soyate Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Methyl Soyate Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Methyl Soyate CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

4.1.5 Others Market, 2013-2018

Figure Others Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Others Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Others CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

4.2 Market Forecast

4.2.1 Esters Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Esters Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Esters Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Esters CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024

4.2.2 Alcohols, diols & glycols Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Alcohols, diols & glycols Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Alcohols, diols & glycols Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Alcohols, diols & glycols CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024

4.2.3 D-Limonene Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure D-Limonene Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure D-Limonene Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table D-Limonene CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024

4.2.4 Methyl Soyate Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Methyl Soyate Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Methyl Soyate Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Methyl Soyate CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024

4.2.5 Others Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Others CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market Size

5.1.1 Industrial & Domestic Cleaners Market, 2013-2018

Figure Industrial & Domestic Cleaners Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Industrial & Domestic Cleaners CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

5.1.2 Paints & Coatings Market, 2013-2018

Figure Paints & Coatings Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Paints & Coatings CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

5.1.3 Adhesives Market, 2013-2018

Figure Adhesives Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Adhesives CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

5.1.4 Pharmaceuticals Market, 2013-2018

Figure Pharmaceuticals Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Pharmaceuticals CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

5.1.5 Cosmetics Market, 2013-2018

Figure Cosmetics Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Cosmetics CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

5.2 Market Forecast

5.2.1 Industrial & Domestic Cleaners Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Industrial & Domestic Cleaners Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Industrial & Domestic Cleaners Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Industrial & Domestic Cleaners CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

5.2.2 Paints & Coatings Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Paints & Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Paints & Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Paints & Coatings CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

5.2.3 Adhesives Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Adhesives CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

5.2.4 Pharmaceuticals Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Pharmaceuticals Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Pharmaceuticals Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Pharmaceuticals CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

5.2.5 Cosmetics Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Cosmetics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Cosmetics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Cosmetics CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

6 Market Segmentation by Region

6.1 Market Size

6.1.1 Asia-Pacific

6.1.1.1 Asia-Pacific Market, 2012-2018

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Asia-Pacific CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

6.1.1.2 Asia-Pacific Market by Type

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size by Type

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Share by Type

6.1.1.3 Asia-Pacific Market by Application

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size by Application

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Share by Application

6.1.2 North America

6.1.2.1 North America Market, 2012-2018

Figure North America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure North America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table North America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

6.1.2.2 North America Market by Type

Figure North America Market Size by Type

Figure North America Market Share by Type

6.1.2.3 North America Market by Application

Figure North America Market Size by Application

Figure North America Market Share by Application

6.1.3 Europe

6.1.3.1 Europe Market, 2012-2018

Figure Europe Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Europe Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Europe CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

6.1.3.2 Europe Market by Type

Figure Europe Market Size by Type

Figure Europe Market Share by Type

6.1.3.3 Europe Market by Application

Figure Europe Market Size by Application

Figure Europe Market Share by Application

6.1.4 South America

6.1.4.1 South America Market, 2012-2018

Figure South America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure South America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table South America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

6.1.4.2 South America Market by Type

Figure South America Market Size by Type

Figure South America Market Share by Type

6.1.4.3 South America Market by Application

Figure South America Market Size by Application

Figure South America Market Share by Application

6.1.5 Middle East & Africa

6.1.5.1 Middle East & Africa Market, 2012-2018

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Middle East & Africa CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

6.1.5.2 Middle East & Africa Market by Type

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size by Type

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Share by Type

6.1.5.3 Middle East & Africa Market by Application

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size by Application

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Share by Application

6.2 Market Forecast

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Asia-Pacific CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

6.2.2 North America Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table North America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

6.2.3 Europe Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Europe CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

6.2.4 South America Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure South America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure South America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table South America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

6.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Middle East & Africa CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

7 Market Competitive

7.1 Global Market by Vendors

Table Global Green and Bio Solvents Market by Vendors, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Global Green and Bio Solvents Market Share by Vendors, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Table Global Green and Bio Solvents Market Share by Vendors, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

7.2 Market Concentration

Figure Green and Bio Solvents Market Concentration by Region

7.3 Price & Factors

Table Price Factors List

7.4 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

8 Major Vendors

8.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company

Table Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Archer Daniels Midland Company (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.2 BASF

Table BASF Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of BASF (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.3 Bioamber

Table Bioamber Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Bioamber (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.4 Huntsman Corporation

Table Huntsman Corporation Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Huntsman Corporation (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.5 E.I. Dupont De Nemours

Table E.I. Dupont De Nemours Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of E.I. Dupont De Nemours (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.6 The DOW Chemical Company

Table The DOW Chemical Company Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of The DOW Chemical Company (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.7 Vertec Biosolvents

Table Vertec Biosolvents Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Vertec Biosolvents (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.8 Florida Chemicals Company

Table Florida Chemicals Company Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Florida Chemicals Company (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.9 Cargill

Table Cargill Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Cargill (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.10 Galactic

Table Galactic Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Galactic (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.11 LyondellBasell

Table LyondellBasell Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of LyondellBasell (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.12 Gevo

Table Gevo Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Gevo (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.13 Pinova Holding

Table Pinova Holding Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Pinova Holding (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.14 Myriant

Table Myriant Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Myriant (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.15 Solvay

Table Solvay Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Solvay (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

9 Conclusion

