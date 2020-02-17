Global Grass-Fed Milk Market: New Sales and Marketing Trends in 2020

Summary

Grass-fed Milk is a kind of soy free, grain free and GMO-free milk comes from natural grass-fed dairy cows. This means that all cows’ nutrition comes from fresh grass, dried and stored forages, and few supplements such as molasses, No grain and other feeds. It is much healthier than ordinary milk. Grass feeding improves the quality of milk, and makes the milk richer in Omega-3 fats, Vitamin E, beta-carotene, and conjugated linoleic acid.

The top 3 players in global market was 43.24% in 2019, while the share of top 5 players was 52.54%.

The research report studies the Grass-Fed Milk market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Grass-Fed Whole Milk

Grass-Fed 2% Milk

Grass-Fed 1% Milk

Grass-Fed Skim Milk

The primary types of milk available are whole milk (3.25% milk fat), reduced-fat milk (2%), low fat milk (1%) and fat free milk, also known as skim milk. In 2019, grass-fed whole milk accounted for a major share for 51.14% of the global grass-fed milk market.

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Pure Milk (Powder & Liquid)

Yogurt & Drinks

Cheese & Butter

Other (Cosmetics etc.)

Pure milk (powder & liquid) accounted for 47.56% in 2019.

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Grass-Fed Milk market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Grass-Fed Milk key manufacturers in this market include:

Organic Valley

Maple Hill

Danone

Brookford Farm

Hart Dairy

Dutch Meadows Farm

Byrne Hollow Farm

Rolling Meadow Dairy

Working Cows Dairy

Global Grass-Fed Milk market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Grass-Fed Milk market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by revenue and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Grass-Fed Milk market: Segment Analysis

The global Grass-Fed Milk market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue and sales for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided sales according to the consumption of the product.

Global Grass-Fed Milk market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.