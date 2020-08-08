The global graphics processing unit (GPU) market was valued at USD 38 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 80 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of around 30% during the forecast period, 2020–2026. The demand for graphics processing unit (GPU) is estimated to increase during the forecast period around the globe. The growing demand can be attributed to continuous changes made in graphic games, virtual reality, augmented reality and artificial intelligence. Internet of things market and electronics & wearables market are expected to create new lucrative opportunities for GPU in the industry.

Graphic processing unit (GPU) is an electronic device designed to modify and deploy memory to accelerate image creation for display. The GPU industry enables seamless motion, complex optical effects, and intricate shapes to deliver enhanced images at a faster rate. Several independent tasks of enabling task-level parallelism and computation can simultaneously run using a GPU. By the prediction done by Moore’s law, the performance of GPUs has increased at a faster rate. The demand for increasingly complex entertainment applications and visual effects in entertainment and gaming applications is being met by using GPU.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Increasing popularity of virtual reality in gaming industry is the major factor driving the growth of the market.

Extensive use of GPUs in portable electronic devices is gaining popularity in turn positively influencing its demand.

Growing smartphone-based games is contributing to the growth of the market.

To support cloud-based applications GPUs are being extensively adopted which is fuelling the market growth.

Increasing use of GPUs in healthcare applications is expected to influence the market growth during the forecast period.

Lack of technical expertise may act as a restrain to the growth of the market.

High GPU cost may hamper the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies in the global graphics processing unit (GPU) market include NVIDIA Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, ARM Holdings PLC, Silicon Integrated Systems Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Samsung Electronics, Apple Inc., Imagination Technologies Ltd., Sony Corporation, Broadcom Corporation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Intel Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Silicon Integrated Systems Corporation, and International Business Machines Corporation. The competition in the global graphics processing unit (GPU) market is highly intense and competitors use strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, ventures, acquisitions, and agreements to gain new market share.

The Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market has been segmented on the basis of

Types

Dedicated

Integrated

Hybrid

Devices

Computers

Tablets

Smartphones

Gaming Consoles

Televisions

Others

Industry Verticals

Electronics

IT & Telecommunication

Defense & Intelligence

Media & Entertainment

Others

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Overview Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

