The global gooseberry products market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of around 7.8% during the forecast period, 2020–2026.Gooseberries are the superfruits, which are predominantly indigenous to some parts of Europe, Western Asia, and Southeast Asia. Gooseberries are primarily fragmented into 3 varieties including Ribes uva-crispa (European), Ribes hirtellum (North America), and Phyllanthus emblica (Indian gooseberry known as amla). Gooseberry bushes are spiny and produce greenish to greenish pink flowers in clusters of two or three. These oval berries are red, white, yellow, or green with a prickly, hairy, or smooth surface.

Gooseberries are rich source of antioxidants, such as phytonutrients, and vitamins E and C, which may help fight type 2 diabetes, cancer, protect your brain, fight aging, and heart disease. Gooseberry acts as a diuretic agent and enhances food absorption, fortify the liver, balance stomach acids, and nourish the brain and mental functioning. Consumption of gooseberry strengthens the lungs, improves skin quality, enhances fertility, helps the urinary system, and promotes healthier hair.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Growing awareness about the health benefits of gooseberry products is expected to boost the market growth.

Growing number of organized retailing outlets is one of the primary factors driving the market growth.

Increasing convenience and availability of ready-to-eat gooseberry packaged food and beverages primarily sold by large organized retailers is a major factor driving the growth of the market.

Growing need for gooseberry products as they are natural immune booster containing vitamins C and A, polyphenols, alkaloids, and flavonoids such as quercetin and kaempferol is expected to boost the growth of the market.

Growing demand for gooseberry products in healthcare and pharmaceuticals industry as they contain cytotoxic activity against cervical and ovarian cancer cells and helps in cancer prevention. This, in turn, is propelling the growth of the market.

Rising health concerns as gooseberry might increase the risk of bleeding or bruising in some people has been restraining the growth market.

Rising competition from other superfood and superfruit-based products has been restraining the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global gooseberry products market are Biomax, Innophos, Patanjali Ayurved, Taiyo Kagaku, and Taj Agro.

The global gooseberry products market has been segmented on the basis of

Types

Gooseberry Powder

Gooseberry Jam

Gooseberry Chutney

Gooseberry Chilly Sauce

Gooseberry Liqueur

Applications

Food and Beverages

Beauty and Personal Care

Pharmaceutical Industry

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Gooseberry Products Market Overview Global Gooseberry Products Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Gooseberry Products Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Gooseberry Products Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Gooseberry Products Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Gooseberry Products Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Gooseberry Products Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Gooseberry Products Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Gooseberry Products Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Gooseberry Products Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

