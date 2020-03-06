Global Footwear Market Size, Industry Growth Status And Opportunities For Leading Players 2020 – 2025

Data Bridge Market research has recently published the comprehensive business research on “Driving Footwear Market” includes historic data, present market trends, future product environment, marketing strategies, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, emerging trends or opportunities, and the technical progress in the related industry. This market report comprises of the study about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios. This Driving Footwear market research report provides clients with the information on their business scenario with which they can build business strategies to thrive in the market. These CAGR values play a key role in determining the costing and investment values or strategies. Thus, the Driving Footwear report is a great solution for businesses if they want to stay ahead of the competition in today’s rapidly moving business environment. Leading Players of Global Driving Footwear Market are PUMA Group, Adidas, Alpinestars, DAINESE S.p.A., Scott Sports SA, LeMans Corporation, Sparco, Piloti Shoes, Fox Racing, Scott Sports SA (USA), SCOTT Sports SA (UK Branch) and others.

Global footwear market is projected to register a steady CAGR of 3.90% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Market Key Advancements

In October 2018, Ferrari and Berluti announced the launch of their new gentleman driver shoe- Monza SP1 and SP2 models. These are the lightest shoes with special grip. The collection has three key models, which are Slip-On available in graphite black, brown and Berlinetta red; a Richelieu in Venezia leather, and a timeless Chelsea boot. These models have same industrial looking rubber soles with carbon- fiber similar to the interiors which are used in the actual Ferrari engines. In February 2019, Ferrari and Puma announced the launch of their PUMA RS- X ‘Rosso Corsa’ with bulky design and the mix of different material.

Global Driving Footwear market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of facial makeup market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Segmentation of Driving Footwear Market

By Material Type (Leather, Natural Fibers and Others),

Product Type (Shoes, Boots, Others),

Vehicle Type (Four Wheeler, Two Wheeler),

Sole Type (Rubber Sole, Anti-Slip Flexible Sole, PVC Sole and Others),

Price Range (Mid-Range, Premium, Economic),

End-User (Men, Women), Distribution Channel (Offline, Online) and

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa)

