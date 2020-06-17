Global Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027

Fish protein hydrolysate (FPH) is a composition of essential amino acids thereby increasing its popularity as a nutritional food product. The selection of proper substrate and enzyme helps in achieving peptides with the desired molecular weight range.

Acid hydrolysis presently reigning the technology segment for the fish protein hydrolysate market. In this technology use of a strong acid or alkaline solution is critical in breaking the peptide bonds under high temperature and pressure. The advantages associated with this technology is that it is cheap and delivers FPH in less time. The disadvantages associated with acid hydrolysis is that it is difficult to produce high-quality product owing to aberrant peptide bond cleaving and brassy reaction. Enzymatic hydrolysis is estimated to register rampant market growth in the near future owing to its ability to gain desired molecular weight FPH. The fish protein hydrolysate is obtained by treating the fish meat with enzymes such as alcalde, trypsin, pepsin, and other enzymes under controlled conditions of pH and temperature.

Browse the full report Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2027 at https://www.atlanticmarketresearch.com/fish-protein-hydrolysate-market

Animal feed is leading the end-user segment for the fish protein hydrolysate market. The fish protein hydrolysate exhibits antimicrobial, antihypertensive, antioxidant, and immunomodulatory properties, etc. Fish protein hydrolysate is vital in ensuring the nutritional and regulatory functions of the poultry and livestock industry. The rapid absorption of fish protein hydrolysate from the gastrointestinal tract is beneficial in maintaining balanced levels of amino acids in the blood circulation. Pet supplements will be registering sturdy market growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of pet animals. The constant rise in double income no kid households worldwide has resulted in increasing humanization of pet animals, which significantly leads to a huge demand for fish protein hydrolysate.

North America is currently dominating the geography segment for the fish protein hydrolysate market. Significant increase in pet adoption leading to increasing demand for pet supplements enriched in FPH. Rising demand for protein-rich diet has led to huge consumption of animal feed in the poultry and livestock segment. Fish protein hydrolysate has potent antioxidant properties which render its importance in the cosmetic segment as an antiageing product for the elderly population in the region. Europe is placed in the second position on account of the presence of key players such as SOPROPECHE, Scanbio Marine Group S.A, Weishardt., propels the fish protein hydrolysate market growth in the region. Asia Pacific is keen to register rampant market growth during the forecast period on account of the growing popularity of protein-rich diet and flourishing pharmaceutical segment focusing on nutrition and dietary supplements.

Marine food manufacturers actively engaged in providing fish protein hydrolysate are SOPROPECHE, Copalis Sea Solutions, Scanbio Marine Group S.A., Nutrifish, MAZINSA, Hofseth Biocare, Rossyew Limited., Weishardt, Shenzhen Taier Biotechnology, and BlueWave Marine Ingredients.

Market Key Takeaways:

The constant rise in the demand for protein-rich diet has led to increasing demand for FPH as an animal feed in poultry and livestock segment

Increasing humanization of pet animals in the double income no kids (DINK) household worldwide

The huge popularity of FPH as a nutritional food product in the pharmaceutical segment owing to its ability to maintain health in patients suffering from lifestyle disorders

About Atlantic Market Research

Atlantic Market Research is the largest provider of market research and consulting services.

Research and consulting services of Atlantic Market Research help businesses across the globe navigate the challenges in a rapidly growing marketplace with confidence. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver sufficient insights that drive sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Trevor Wilson

Atlantic Market Research

911 Central Ave #268

Albany, NY 12206, USA

Website: https://www.atlanticmarketresearch.com

Email: [email protected]