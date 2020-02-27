Global Exhaust Sensor Market 2019-2026: End Users, Region, Growth Rate and Sales

Global Exhaust Sensor Market research report delivers the systematic and comprehensive market research study, along with the facts and figures associated with any subject in the field of marketing. The report also estimates CAGR (compound annual growth rate) values along with its fluctuations for the definite forecast period. Furthermore, this report offers better market perspective in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviours. This market report is the outcome of incessant efforts guided by knowledgeable forecasters, innovative analysts and brilliant researchers.
Global Exhaust Sensor Market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to concerns regarding the emissions from the vehicles amid growing levels of environmental pollution.
Key Market Competitors:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the exhaust sensor market are Robert Bosch GmbH; Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.; Sensata Technologies, Inc.; Pricol Limited.; AVX Corporation; TT Electronics; Delphi Technologies; ABB; DENSO CORPORATION; HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA; Sunrise Exhaust Ltd.; Tenneco Inc.; Sejong Industrial Co.,Ltd..; BOSAL; SANGO Co., Ltd.; Yutaka Giken Company Limited; FUTABA INDUSTRIAL CO.,LTD.; NGK SPARK PLUGS; Benteler International; Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co. KG; Eberspächer and Faurecia.
Global Exhaust Sensor Market By Type (Oxygen/Lambda Sensors, NOX Sensors, Particulate Matter Sensors, Differential Pressure Sensors, Engine Coolant Temperature Sensors, Exhaust Temperature & Pressure Sensors, MAP/MAF Sensor), Fuel Type (Gasoline, Diesel, Others), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.
Market Definition: Global Exhaust Sensor Market
Exhaust sensors are additional components in automotive and various vehicles that are used to detect certain emissions from the exhaust of the vehicle. These sensors are based on particular needs and demands of the emission they are detecting, such as oxygen sensors, particulate matter sensors, or even exhaust temperature sensors that detects the optimum temperature of the exhaust and informs the user of the vehicle if it is overheating.
Market Drivers:
- Growth in the usage of number of diesel engines in vehicles worldwide is one of the major factors driving the market growth
- Presence of strict regulations and standards regarding the emissions from a vehicle is one of the major factors driving the market growth
Market Restraint:
- Increasing concerns for the environment which has resulted in growth in adoption of electric vehicles worldwide; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth
Key Developments in the Market:
- In July 2017, Pricol Limited announced that they had signed a MoU with Kerdea Technologies for the commercialisation and development of Oxygen (O2) sensors. This agreement will help Pricol Limited in meeting the expected demand for exhaust sensors from the Indian region for the forthcoming “Bharat Standard (BS)-VI regulations.
- In July 2017, AVX Corporation announced that they had agreed to acquire Transportation, Sensing & Control division from TT Electronics. This acquisition will help in expanding the product offerings of AVX Corporation for the automotive market.
- In April 2017, NGK SPARK PLUGS announced the launch of two new exhaust sensor products. The products characterized on their capabilities as Mass Air Flow (MAF) Sensor and Manifold Absolute Pressure (MAP) Sensor is expected to be showcased at “automechanika” held in June at Birmingham, UK.
Competitive Analysis:
Global exhaust sensor market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of exhaust sensor market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
